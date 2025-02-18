Tuesday court round-up — Topless and bleeding

A prolific thief has been hit with another prison sentence for threatening to stab shop staff with a needle.

Hayley Kenyon was previously locked up in June 2024 for “despicable” crimes against supermarket workers in Dundee.

The-44-year-old was brought back to the dock of the city’s sheriff court so she could admit additional offences against retail workers.

Kenyon pled guilty to crimes committed in 2022 and 2023 at Aldi, B&M and Asda stores in the city.

After being suspected of shoplifting after leaving B&M on Kingsway East on September 7 2022, Kenyon told a worker to “f*** off” before saying: “I’ll stab you with this needle.”

Kenyon, currently serving her 36-month sentence at the Bella Centre, went to grab something from her bag, which contained several stolen items from the shop.

She previously pled guilty to four separate charges, with solicitor Scott Mackie saying his client had benefited from her time in the female custody suite.

“She is studying history and is now mentoring others.

“Because she is doing so well, they would like to keep her progressing on the right path.

“There have been no negative reports and no problems with any drugs. She appears to be progressing well in that establishment.”

Mr Mackie said Kenyon was in the grip of addictions to crack cocaine, street valium and pregabalin at the time of the offences.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael sentenced Kenyon to 17 months in prison which was backdated to August 30.

Horrific assault

A woman who had recently miscarried was subjected to a “brutal” and “sustained” attack by her drug and alcohol-fuelled partner. Dean Ritchie left another woman unconscious during the violent episode during the gathering in Dundee.

Metal bar chase after intimidation

A mother and a teenager witnessed a bleeding, topless man run down a Dundee street clutching a metal bar.

A late spring evening in Charleston descended into bedlam when Bruce Burry decided to take the law into his own hands after a “campaign of harassment”.

Burry, who has multiple previous convictions for violence, had been subjected to months of intimidation from a group of men, according to his solicitor.

Due to the “extensive” mitigation a sheriff stepped back from sending the 42-year-old back to custody.

Burry pled guilty to shouting, swearing, acting aggressively and running towards an unknown male on Invercraig Place and possessing a metal bar on May 31 last year.

Prosecutor Jennifer Bairner said: “At around 9pm, a mother and a 16-year-old were out for a walk on Charleston Road when they saw the accused with his top off, wearing joggers and with a cut to his nose, chasing a man while holding a metal bar.”

Solicitor Theo Finlay said of Burry: “He ran out to see off four individuals who were in the garden.

“He perceived they were about to throw a bottle at the window and damage it.

“There had been, for several months, a campaign of intimidation and harassment carried out since around December 2023 against him and his partner and their property.

“On at least three occasions, police were called out. Some of those individuals have faced proceedings.”

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael said: “Whatever the background might have been, you were chasing another person along the street while in possession of a metal bar.

“This was seen by members of the public who were so concerned they contacted the police.

“People should not have to be exposed to this display of violence in a public street.

“This would normally get a prison sentence; however, there’s extensive mitigation in the background of these events.”

Burry was placed on supervision for 18 months as an alternative to custody.

JCB smash

A JCB driver smashed into an oncoming car, tipping it onto two wheels and injuring its driver at a Perth harbour junction. Craig Petrie took a short cut across the crossroads moments before ploughing his 13.5 tonne digger into the support worker’s Vauxhall Viva.

Court order challenged

A woman who drove at a toddler and a man during a fierce feud with neighbours at a Perthshire estate has challenged a court order to have her remanded in hospital.

Debbie Ross terrorised retired joiner John Everett as he walked near his home on the Dall Estate, Kinloch Rannoch.

A trial at Perth Sheriff Court heard how 61-year-old Ross repeatedly drove at him while shouting abuse, sounding her horn and flashing her headlamps.

On one occasion, he was forced to take evasive action while walking with a three-year-old girl.

Ross was found guilty of three charges of culpable and reckless driving last year.

In January, she returned to the dock for sentencing and was remanded in hospital.

It followed recommendations by doctors in two psychiatric assessments.

Ross was brought back to court to challenge the order.

Her solicitor Alan Davie said: “She has concerns about the imposition of such an order.

“In short, she feels in general terms that she does not require this treatment order and does not meet the criteria.”

Sheriff Alison McKay told Ross: “I have two reports from doctors that have been sent to the court.

“In the circumstances, whilst I understand your concerns, I am going to grant the Crown motion for the treatment order, being satisfied that the criteria is met.”

