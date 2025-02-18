Tuesday court round-up — Topless and bleeding

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Tuesday court round-up — Topless and bleeding

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By The Crime and Courts Team
Post Thumbnail

A prolific thief has been hit with another prison sentence for threatening to stab shop staff with a needle.

Hayley Kenyon was previously locked up in June 2024 for “despicable” crimes against supermarket workers in Dundee.

The-44-year-old was brought back to the dock of the city’s sheriff court so she could admit additional offences against retail workers.

Kenyon pled guilty to crimes committed in 2022 and 2023 at Aldi, B&M and Asda stores in the city.

After being suspected of shoplifting after leaving B&M on Kingsway East on September 7 2022, Kenyon told a worker to “f*** off” before saying: “I’ll stab you with this needle.”

Hayley Kenyon
Hayley Kenyon. Image: Facebook.

Kenyon, currently serving her 36-month sentence at the Bella Centre, went to grab something from her bag, which contained several stolen items from the shop.

She previously pled guilty to four separate charges, with solicitor Scott Mackie saying his client had benefited from her time in the female custody suite.

“She is studying history and is now mentoring others.

“Because she is doing so well, they would like to keep her progressing on the right path.

“There have been no negative reports and no problems with any drugs. She appears to be progressing well in that establishment.”

Mr Mackie said Kenyon was in the grip of addictions to crack cocaine, street valium and pregabalin at the time of the offences.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael sentenced Kenyon to 17 months in prison which was backdated to August 30.

Horrific assault

A woman who had recently miscarried was subjected to a “brutal” and “sustained” attack by her drug and alcohol-fuelled partner. Dean Ritchie left another woman unconscious during the violent episode during the gathering in Dundee.

Dean Ritchie
Dean Ritchie. Image: Facebook

Metal bar chase after intimidation

A mother and a teenager witnessed a bleeding, topless man run down a Dundee street clutching a metal bar.

A late spring evening in Charleston descended into bedlam when Bruce Burry decided to take the law into his own hands after a “campaign of harassment”.

Burry, who has multiple previous convictions for violence, had been subjected to months of intimidation from a group of men, according to his solicitor.

Due to the “extensive” mitigation a sheriff stepped back from sending the 42-year-old back to custody.

Burry pled guilty to shouting, swearing, acting aggressively and running towards an unknown male on Invercraig Place and possessing a metal bar on May 31 last year.

Prosecutor Jennifer Bairner said: “At around 9pm, a mother and a 16-year-old were out for a walk on Charleston Road when they saw the accused with his top off, wearing joggers and with a cut to his nose, chasing a man while holding a metal bar.”

Solicitor Theo Finlay said of Burry: “He ran out to see off four individuals who were in the garden.

“He perceived they were about to throw a bottle at the window and damage it.

“There had been, for several months, a campaign of intimidation and harassment carried out since around December 2023 against him and his partner and their property.

“On at least three occasions, police were called out. Some of those individuals have faced proceedings.”

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael said: “Whatever the background might have been, you were chasing another person along the street while in possession of a metal bar.

“This was seen by members of the public who were so concerned they contacted the police.

“People should not have to be exposed to this display of violence in a public street.

“This would normally get a prison sentence; however, there’s extensive mitigation in the background of these events.”

Burry was placed on supervision for 18 months as an alternative to custody.

JCB smash

A JCB driver smashed into an oncoming car, tipping it onto two wheels and injuring its driver at a Perth harbour junction. Craig Petrie took a short cut across the crossroads moments before ploughing his 13.5 tonne digger into the support worker’s Vauxhall Viva.

Craig Petrie
Craig Petrie appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.

Court order challenged

A woman who drove at a toddler and a man during a fierce feud with neighbours at a Perthshire estate has challenged a court order to have her remanded in hospital.

Debbie Ross terrorised retired joiner John Everett as he walked near his home on the Dall Estate, Kinloch Rannoch.

A trial at Perth Sheriff Court heard how 61-year-old Ross repeatedly drove at him while shouting abuse, sounding her horn and flashing her headlamps.

On one occasion, he was forced to take evasive action while walking with a three-year-old girl.

Ross was found guilty of three charges of culpable and reckless driving last year.

Debbie Ross
Debbie Ross at Perth Sheriff Court

In January, she returned to the dock for sentencing and was remanded in hospital.
It followed recommendations by doctors in two psychiatric assessments.

Ross was brought back to court to challenge the order.

Her solicitor Alan Davie said: “She has concerns about the imposition of such an order.

“In short, she feels in general terms that she does not require this treatment order and does not meet the criteria.”

Sheriff Alison McKay told Ross: “I have two reports from doctors that have been sent to the court.

“In the circumstances, whilst I understand your concerns, I am going to grant the Crown motion for the treatment order, being satisfied that the criteria is met.”

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Thomas Taylor
First date rapist from Dundee faces lengthy prison sentence
Dundee grooming gang Christian Urlateanu (left) Mircea Cumpanasoiu (right)
Dundee grooming gang awaits fate as lifelong sentences considered
Pettycur Bay caravan park sign
Pensioner sexually abused young children at Fife caravan park for 20 years
Dundee Sheriff Court
Teenager stole £53k of handbags and jewellery from Perthshire couple's home
Craig Petrie
Woman injured after car struck by 'dangerous' JCB driver at Perth harbour
Angela Newlands arriving at court in 2013.
Angela Newlands: In search of mum acquitted of unsolved Perthshire murder
Raymond Graham at an earlier court hearing.
Driver crashed into hedge after 100mph police chase in Dundee and Angus
Dean Ritchie
Abusive thug subjected partner to 'brutal' attack at Dundee party days after miscarriage
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Hen do scammer and bar brawl
The High Court in Edinburgh.
Jail for Fife rapist who kicked victim's pet cat during campaign of abuse