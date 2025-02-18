Dundee grooming gang awaits fate as lifelong sentences considered

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Dundee grooming gang awaits fate as lifelong sentences considered

The gang members were due to be sentenced in the High Court for the crimes committed in Dundee.

By Grant McCabe
Dundee grooming gang Christian Urlateanu (left) Mircea Cumpanasoiu (right)
Extended sentences are being considered for Urlateanu (left) and ringleader Cumpanasoiu. Images: Police Scotland

A grooming gang who sexually exploited 10 vulnerable women in Dundee will have a further wait to learn their fate as life sentences are considered.

Mircea Cumpanasoiu, 37, Christian Urlateanu, 41, Alexandra Bugonea, 34, Remus Stan, 34, and Cataline Dobre, 44, were back in the dock at the High Court in Glasgow on Tuesday.

Ringleader Cumpanasoiu – known as Mario – was guilty of 15 charges, Urlateanu nine, his then-partner Bugonea five, Stan eight and Dobre – known as Luigi – also five following a six-week trial.

The Romanian-born gang – based at flats in Dundee in 2021 and 2022 – left a number of those they preyed upon hooked on crack cocaine, leading them to be blackmailed into sex.

Lord Scott had deferred sentencing on the five and further adjourned as he called for full risk assessments to be carried out on Cumpanasoiu and Urlateanu.

This could eventually see the imposition of Orders for Lifelong Restriction (OLR).

The grooming gang – clockwise from top left – Marian Cumpanasoiu, Remus Stan, Catalin Dobre, Alexandra Bugonea, Cristian Urlateanu. Image: Police Scotland

The judge reminded Cumpanasoiu he had been found guilty of 10 rape charges involving seven of the women and Urlateanu was guilty of multiple rapes.

Lord Scott said getting a risk assessment does not “tie my hands” in how he deals with both.

He added: “It remains possible extended sentences will be imposed.

“If that is the case, significant custodial sentences will be necessary – well into double figures.

“All options are kept open until I see the reports.”

Marian Cumpanasoiu
A full risk assessment has been ordered for ringleader Marian Cumpanasoiu. Image: Police Scotland

The judge earlier told the hearing he had read “powerful and eloquent” victim impact statements from two of the women.

He hoped more would be available from other survivors for the next calling of the case.

A number of jurors in the trial had attended court in Glasgow, hoping to see the gang sentenced.

The five will next appear in Edinburgh on May 13.

Cristian Urlateanu
Cristian Urlateanu. Image: Police Scotland

The trial heard harrowing testimony about how the gang preyed on the women – most already troubled by personal issues.

Some had even considered members of the group to be their friends.

Victims would be plied with whisky and crack cocaine as well as being made to take part in sleazy “sex games”.

There were said to be that many young women “passing through” the gang struggled to remember who they all were.

Cumpanasoiu was called a “winking, smirking pimp”. He was described as behaving towards women in a “predatory nature”.

Among the charges both he and Stan were convicted of was one under the Human Trafficking Act by forcing a woman into prostitution.

Dundee court
The gang was convicted at the High Court in Dundee.

The court heard briefly on Tuesday from defence lawyers for the gang.

This included Urlateanu’s KC Gillian Ross stating he still “strongly denies any wrongdoing”.

Mark Stewart KC, defending Bugonea, said he had suffered serious personal issues in Romania and that she had also been “exploited” while in Scotland.

Lord Scott remarked: “Her role as a woman in the flat played its part in facilitating or encouraging or luring women.

“She was perhaps exploited in that but her role was an important one.”

Alexandra Bugonea
Alexandra Bugonea. Image: Police Scotland

Prosecutors have also moved for Trafficking and Exploitation Prevention Orders to be imposed on Cumpanasoiu and Stan.

These mean a criminal is effectively banned from a range of activity as well as other possible restrictions.

All five remain in custody meantime.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

