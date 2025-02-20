Dundee man guilty of driving BMW at police officers, endangering their lives

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee man guilty of driving BMW at police officers, endangering their lives

George Drinnan and co-accused Paul Coombs were found guilty of driving offences after a high court trial.

By Kirsty McIntosh
George Drinnan
George Drinnan will be sentenced later. Image: Facebook

A BMW driver has been found guilty of endangering the lives of two police officers by trying to hit them with the car in Dundee.

George Drinnan was found guilty following a week-long trial at the High Court in Stirling.

The 39-year-old from Dundee repeatedly tried to strike constables Matthew Rhind and Younis Yaqub at Americanmuir Road in Dundee on February 6 2023.

He was originally charged with attempted murder.

The charge was reduced to assault to danger of life.

He was also found guilty of driving dangerously by repeatedly travelling at excessive speed.

Speaking through a British Sign Language interpreter, Judge Lady Tait informed Drinnan he would be remanded ahead of a sentencing hearing next month after a background report has been prepared.

The alleged attempted murders are said to have happened on Americanmuir Road in Dundee.
Americanmuir Road in Dundee. Image: Google.

At the start of the trial Drinnan’s co-accused Paul Coombs pled guilty to a dangerous driving offence committed during the same incident.

He also admitted driving without insurance and while disqualified.

The 53-year-old, who was also aided by a BSL interpreter, admitted reversing and striking a parked car, causing it to hit another vehicle then driving at speed towards a parked police car.

Advocate David Adams, representing Coombs, said his client’s hearing disability had led to difficulties in life.

He said: “He’s led a rather isolated life in England.

“When he’s not remanded he doesn’t really have any accommodation.

“He’s had a long-term drug abuse issue.

“Since being remanded he’s been provided with medication which has assisted him greatly in managing it.”

Paul Coombs
Paul Coombs was jailed.

He said if Coombs were to be freed, arrangements had been put in place for homeless accommodation.

He added: “The period of driving by Mr Coombs was limited – he wasn’t driving around Dundee, he was in the passenger seat of the co-accused.

“He drove for a short period.

“He accepts fully he should never have got behind the wheel and he shouldn’t have driven in that manner. He apologises.”

Lady Tait banned Coombs from driving for a total of six years and imprisoned him for 18 months.

He must also sit the extended driving test before regaining his licence.

