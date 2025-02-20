Dundee man guilty of driving BMW at police officers, endangering their lives

A BMW driver has been found guilty of endangering the lives of two police officers by trying to hit them with the car in Dundee.

George Drinnan was found guilty following a week-long trial at the High Court in Stirling.

The 39-year-old from Dundee repeatedly tried to strike constables Matthew Rhind and Younis Yaqub at Americanmuir Road in Dundee on February 6 2023.

He was originally charged with attempted murder.

The charge was reduced to assault to danger of life.

He was also found guilty of driving dangerously by repeatedly travelling at excessive speed.

Speaking through a British Sign Language interpreter, Judge Lady Tait informed Drinnan he would be remanded ahead of a sentencing hearing next month after a background report has been prepared.

At the start of the trial Drinnan’s co-accused Paul Coombs pled guilty to a dangerous driving offence committed during the same incident.

He also admitted driving without insurance and while disqualified.

The 53-year-old, who was also aided by a BSL interpreter, admitted reversing and striking a parked car, causing it to hit another vehicle then driving at speed towards a parked police car.

Advocate David Adams, representing Coombs, said his client’s hearing disability had led to difficulties in life.

He said: “He’s led a rather isolated life in England.

“When he’s not remanded he doesn’t really have any accommodation.

“He’s had a long-term drug abuse issue.

“Since being remanded he’s been provided with medication which has assisted him greatly in managing it.”

He said if Coombs were to be freed, arrangements had been put in place for homeless accommodation.

He added: “The period of driving by Mr Coombs was limited – he wasn’t driving around Dundee, he was in the passenger seat of the co-accused.

“He drove for a short period.

“He accepts fully he should never have got behind the wheel and he shouldn’t have driven in that manner. He apologises.”

Lady Tait banned Coombs from driving for a total of six years and imprisoned him for 18 months.

He must also sit the extended driving test before regaining his licence.

