Victim says ‘I don’t blame her’ after being knifed in chest in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Victim says ‘I don’t blame her’ after being knifed in chest in Dundee

Gillian Finnegan plunged a knife into Adrian Binns after a heated argument.

By Ciaran Shanks
Gillian Finnigan
Gillian Finnegan.

An “exploited” woman knifed an associate through the chest in Dundee after he used her to source drugs.

Gillian Finnegan plunged a blade into Adrian Binns after a heated argument at an address on Dundee’s Broughty Ferry Road.

A court heard how Mr Binns’ injuries were potentially life-threatening and 41-year-old Finnegan was originally charged with attempted murder.

Fiscal depute Sarah Wilkinson said the pair were “catching up” and “having a bite to eat” at around 4.30pm prior to blood being shed.

“The accused suddenly got to her feet and grabbed a knife sitting on the coffee table and stabbed the complainer on the right hand,” Ms Wilkinson told Dundee Sheriff Court.

“The accused then stabbed the complainer in the left chest area.

“She sat down and calmed significantly and said this was a psychotic episode.”

‘I don’t blame her’

Mr Binns, 58, was bleeding heavily and called for an ambulance after reaching his own property nearby.

He suffered a two-and-a-half-inch wound to his torso and a one-inch puncture to his hand.

Mr Binns told police: “She stabbed me with a bread knife. A 10-inch knife. I don’t blame her.”

He was transferred to the high-dependency unit at Ninewells Hospital. The knife had passed through his chest wall and into his abdomen.

A doctor believed the injury was life-threatening but expected Mr Binns to make a full recovery.

Reacted to provocation

Finnegan, of Broughty Ferry Road, appeared for sentencing after previously admitting repeatedly stabbing Mr Binns on the body to the danger of his life, under provocation, on October 14 2023.

Solicitor Jim Laverty elaborated on the provocation and said Finnegan suffered a “significant degree of exploitation”.

He said: “The relationship effectively revolved around the taking of drugs.

“Ms Finnegan was the one who earned money for the purchase of these drugs.

“On the day in question, the drugs had been used. There was no more drugs left.

“Further drugs had to be purchased and Ms Finnegan was requested to source money for the drugs in the usual way.

“She had taken umbrage at that. An argument developed between parties.”

Mr Laverty said his client was “backed into a corner” by Mr Binns, who he alleged had “used violence in the past”.

The court heard claims Mr Binns pushed and shoved Finnegan and grabbed her before he was stabbed.

‘Long and troubling background’

A pre-sentencing social work report concluded Finnegan was not suitable for a community-based order for various reasons, including issues with her presentation at an interview with the report’s author.

Last year, Finnegan was convicted of drug dealing after being cleared by a jury of modern slavery offences.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael said: “There’s a long and troubling background behind this crime.

“The assault was nasty and did endanger the life of the complainer.

“However, it’s clear that there was provocation here and I will take this into account.

“Without the element of provocation, the sentence would have been considerably more than this.”

Finnegan was sentenced to six months in prison, reduced from 12.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Connor McLeod
Dundee prisoner went on the run after Ninewells constipation ruse
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Topless and bleeding
Thomas Taylor
First date rapist from Dundee faces lengthy prison sentence
Dundee grooming gang Christian Urlateanu (left) Mircea Cumpanasoiu (right)
Dundee grooming gang awaits fate as lifelong sentences considered
Pettycur Bay caravan park sign
Pensioner sexually abused young children at Fife caravan park for 20 years
Dundee Sheriff Court
Teenager stole £53k of handbags and jewellery from Perthshire couple's home
Craig Petrie
Woman injured after car struck by 'dangerous' JCB driver at Perth harbour
Angela Newlands arriving at court in 2013.
Angela Newlands: In search of mum acquitted of unsolved Perthshire murder
Raymond Graham at an earlier court hearing.
Driver crashed into hedge after 100mph police chase in Dundee and Angus
Dean Ritchie
Abusive thug subjected partner to 'brutal' attack at Dundee party days after miscarriage