Victim says ‘I don’t blame her’ after being knifed in chest in Dundee

An “exploited” woman knifed an associate through the chest in Dundee after he used her to source drugs.

Gillian Finnegan plunged a blade into Adrian Binns after a heated argument at an address on Dundee’s Broughty Ferry Road.

A court heard how Mr Binns’ injuries were potentially life-threatening and 41-year-old Finnegan was originally charged with attempted murder.

Fiscal depute Sarah Wilkinson said the pair were “catching up” and “having a bite to eat” at around 4.30pm prior to blood being shed.

“The accused suddenly got to her feet and grabbed a knife sitting on the coffee table and stabbed the complainer on the right hand,” Ms Wilkinson told Dundee Sheriff Court.

“The accused then stabbed the complainer in the left chest area.

“She sat down and calmed significantly and said this was a psychotic episode.”

‘I don’t blame her’

Mr Binns, 58, was bleeding heavily and called for an ambulance after reaching his own property nearby.

He suffered a two-and-a-half-inch wound to his torso and a one-inch puncture to his hand.

Mr Binns told police: “She stabbed me with a bread knife. A 10-inch knife. I don’t blame her.”

He was transferred to the high-dependency unit at Ninewells Hospital. The knife had passed through his chest wall and into his abdomen.

A doctor believed the injury was life-threatening but expected Mr Binns to make a full recovery.

Reacted to provocation

Finnegan, of Broughty Ferry Road, appeared for sentencing after previously admitting repeatedly stabbing Mr Binns on the body to the danger of his life, under provocation, on October 14 2023.

Solicitor Jim Laverty elaborated on the provocation and said Finnegan suffered a “significant degree of exploitation”.

He said: “The relationship effectively revolved around the taking of drugs.

“Ms Finnegan was the one who earned money for the purchase of these drugs.

“On the day in question, the drugs had been used. There was no more drugs left.

“Further drugs had to be purchased and Ms Finnegan was requested to source money for the drugs in the usual way.

“She had taken umbrage at that. An argument developed between parties.”

Mr Laverty said his client was “backed into a corner” by Mr Binns, who he alleged had “used violence in the past”.

The court heard claims Mr Binns pushed and shoved Finnegan and grabbed her before he was stabbed.

‘Long and troubling background’

A pre-sentencing social work report concluded Finnegan was not suitable for a community-based order for various reasons, including issues with her presentation at an interview with the report’s author.

Last year, Finnegan was convicted of drug dealing after being cleared by a jury of modern slavery offences.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael said: “There’s a long and troubling background behind this crime.

“The assault was nasty and did endanger the life of the complainer.

“However, it’s clear that there was provocation here and I will take this into account.

“Without the element of provocation, the sentence would have been considerably more than this.”

Finnegan was sentenced to six months in prison, reduced from 12.

