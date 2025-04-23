A woman has been cleared of animal neglect after “severely undernourished” puppies and dogs with cropped ears were seized from her Perthshire home.

Animal welfare officers rescued 22 dogs from Veronica Farquharson’s two-bedroom property on Christmas Day 2022.

One Rottweiller was described as “emaciated”, with her ribs and spine visible through her skin.

The eight pups – found so cold they were huddled together inside a crate – have since died.

Ms Farquharson, 55, went on trial at Perth Sheriff Court accused of failing to protect the six dogs and 16 puppies from disease and suffering.

It was alleged she failed to give them adequate hydration, nutrition and a clean environment.

She denied responsibility for the dogs, claiming they were owned by her son James Farquharson and another man Aaron Eggie, who recently appeared in court after his XL Bully mauled a Labrador and attacked a horse.

Prosecutors said she did not seek pain relief or “wound management” for the puppies.

After two days of evidence, all six animal health and welfare charges against Ms Farquharson were found to be not proven.

Christmas Day visit

Scottish SPCA inspector Kathleen Aitchison said the animal welfare charity had been called by police on Christmas Day, raising concerns about the condition of several dogs at Farquharson’s home in Balbeggie, near Coupar Angus.

“There was a strong smell as you walked into the property, most likely urine,” the inspector said.

In a small galley kitchen, there were two crates of puppies stacked on top of each another.

Ms Aitchison said the top box had eight Rottweiler-cross dogs.

“From a distance you could see they were cold. They were all huddled together in one corner.”

She said the puppies appeared “severely undernourished”.

Ms Aitchison told fiscal depute Andrew Harding there was a small heater on the kitchen unit which was providing some warmth but it was not reaching the three bully-type dogs, which had “freshly cropped ears”.

She said: “There was scabbing along the tips of the ears. Some of them looked marginally infected as well.”

In the living room, there was another crate with three adult bully-types named Skunk, Chunk and Diego.

An XL Bully with cropped ears called Bosco and a female Rottweiler called Harley were loose in the house.

Harley appeared emaciated, with a body score of one out of five.

The inspector said: “You could see her ribs and spine.”

Another adult bully-type called Queen Bee was not quite as thin but had “minimal hair covering” and red, inflamed skin.

Ms Aitchison said: “She had to be carried out to our van – she was unwilling to walk because her paws were so sore.”

When the inspector asked Ms Farquharson about Queen Bee’s condition, she was told: “I asked my son if I could take her to the vets for her skin but he said no.”

Rambo was ‘too aggressive’

Upstairs, there was a bedroom the inspector described as “immaculate,” which Ms Farquharson said her son used.

In a second bedroom, there was a dog the SSPCA officer was warned was “too aggressive”.

Ms Aitchison and police officers waited in the sitting room while the dog, an XL Bully called Rambo, was moved downstairs.

She said: “He wasn’t aggressive at all – he was a lovely, friendly big boy. He was just a bit rambunctious.”

In Rambo’s room, there was another crate with three bully-types with freshly cropped ears.

They had some dried food – the only dog food Ms Aitchison saw in the property – but it was “unpalatable” as it was mixed with dog faeces.

After touring the house, Ms Aitchison informed Ms Farquharson the dogs would be seized.

She told the court: “She seemed more concerned about her own safety once her son found out they had been taken but she seemed quite relieved that the dogs were leaving.”

Under cross-examination by defence agent Mike Tavendale, Ms Aitchison confirmed Ms Farquharson told her the dogs belonged to her son and Mr Eggie.

Ms Aitchison was shown newspaper clippings of Mr Eggie’s May 2024 appearance at Forfar Sheriff Court, after his XL Bully Blue escaped and charged towards a group of young horse riders in Kirriemuir.

The SSPCA inspector said she was also shown a text allegedly sent to Ms Farquharson from her son, stating if the dogs were removed she would “have to deal with Aaron”.

Sold dogs on Snapchat

Mr Farquharson was interviewed by SSPCA officers in February 2023.

He told them: “I work away from home. My mum was given money to look after them but she’s lazy.

“Sometimes I would come back and she hasn’t used half of the food that she should have.”

Asked what he thought of the condition of the dogs, he said in the interview: “Not good at all. I shouldn’t have taken on so many dogs when I was working away.”

Mr Farquharson, who was not called as a witness, said he was selling the puppies to “friends and on Snapchat” for £3,000 each.

Giving evidence at her trial, Ms Farquharson insisted she had not been left to look after the dogs and was not given any money by her son.

She accepted the dogs were in poor condition but said: “I wanted to take them to a vet, but I was threatened.

“I would have ended up getting belted.”

The court heard she called the police on Christmas Day, alleging her son had assaulted her.

“Have you seen your son since this time?” asked Mr Harding.

“No and I don’t want to,” was the reply.

Sheriff Alison McKay told Ms Farquharson: “On the basis of the evidence before me, I am not satisfied the Crown have established these charges beyond a reasonable doubt.

“I find all charges not proven.”

