Home News Courts

Wednesday court round-up — Noisy neighbour blade threat

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By The Crime and Courts Team
Post Thumbnail

Armed police descended on a Dundee multi after a noisy neighbour threatened to “knife” a woman with an 18cm blade.

The fed-up Tulloch Court resident had been driven to distraction by Frank Watt‘s loud music on November 17 last year.

Fiscal depute Jennifer Bairner told Dundee Sheriff Court: “At around 9.30pm, she was in her home when she heard music blaring through the wall from the accused’s address.

“She banged on the wall to try and make the accused turn it down but it did not work.

“The noise continued at around 10pm and she attended at the door.”

Watt answered: “Who the f*** is at my door? If you come to this door again I’ll knife you.”

The 38-year-old was holding a knife and police were called, followed by firearms officers.

Watt, a prisoner at HMP Perth, left his home peacefully and the 18cm blade was recovered from behind the sofa.

His reply to caution and charge was: “It’s a lot of s***e.”

Watt pled guilty to behaving abusively, threatening violence and possessing a knife.

Solicitor Scott Mackie said: “He had no idea what was happening. He knows he shouldn’t be making threats.”

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael jailed Watt for 12 months.

Attempted murder horror

Marley Williams, 24, admitted trying to kill James Cooper on Dundee’s Strathmartine Road last July by running him over, dragging him below the car and then reversing back over him. He will be sentenced later.

Marley Williams.
Marley Williams. Image: Facebook

Back to jail

An ex-con who admitted a life-endangering attack on another inmate at HMP Perth has been sent back to jail.

James Boyes was sentenced to 16 months for a frenzied assault on Connor McIntosh in May 2023.

The 27-year-old was caught on CCTV walking up to his victim and unleashing a volley of punches and kicks, then stamping on McIntosh’s head as he lies on the ground.

When guards rush to contain the incident, Boyes is seen walking away with his hands raised.

Perth Sheriff Court heard how Boyes “snapped” in the jail’s C-Hall on May 20 2023, after days of being tormented by his victim.

Fiscal depute Lee-Anne Barclay described McIntosh as a “hostile” witness and said he refused to engage with investigators.

Boyes has since been released and has been engaging with rehabilitation courses, his solicitor said.

“His explanation was that the victim had been tormenting him verbally throughout the course of the week. Due to his poor mental health, he just snapped.”

Boyes has expressed “genuine remorse,” he said.

Sheriff Jennifer Bain KC told Boyes: “This was an incredibly violent assault which involved you stamping on the head of a fellow inmate.

“It had the potential to endanger his life.”

Battles constipation, then runs

A brazen prisoner launched a dramatic escape from Ninewells Hospital after he broke free from handcuffs while battling constipation in a toilet. Connor McLeod triggered a major police response after managing to free himself while in a ward toilet. He was found hours later making his way towards Invergowrie.

Connor McLeod
Connor McLeod. Image: Facebook

Three-vehicle shunt

A Fife van driver left two other motorists injured when he failed to brake in time slowing at an A92 roundabout.

Scott Simpson was not present at Kirkcaldy Justice of the Peace Court when his case called but wrote in pleading guilty to driving carelessly.

He admitted, on November 7 last year, failing to keep a proper lookout on the trunk road between the Preston and Tullis Russell Roundabouts.

He crashed his Ford Transit van into the back of a Vauxhall van, which was shunted into a Seat Ibiza in front.

Both the other drives were injured.

Simpson, 43, of Alexander Road in Glenrothes, was fined £335 altogether and given five penalty points.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

