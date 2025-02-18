First date rapist from Dundee faces lengthy prison sentence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
First date rapist from Dundee faces lengthy prison sentence

Thomas Taylor was found guilty after a trial.

By Vic Rodrick
Thomas Taylor
Thomas Taylor.

A man convicted of raping a virtual stranger on a first date has been told to expect a significant prison sentence.

A jury heard Thomas Taylor’s victim had spent a pleasant day on a long walk with him in Forfar and sharing a pizza at her home.

She said she let him stay overnight at her flat because he had been drinking and she did not want him to risk him drink-driving home to Dundee.

She made up a makeshift bed for him on her living room sofa but Taylor repaid her kindness by raping her in the middle of the night as she slept on another couch, Livingston High Court was told.

The woman, who had not been drinking, told how she woke to find him having intercourse with her without her consent.

She said he left her home abruptly after she woke and challenged him.

Relatives told of her extreme distress when she revealed over the phone what he had done to her.

She told her sister she “just lay there frozen” and was “unable to move” when she woke.

In court, she said she immediately asked him “What are you doing?” and he stopped.

Jury rejects defence

Taylor, 40, denied sexually assaulting the woman and lodged a special defence of consent.

Giving evidence in his own defence, he admitted being aroused during the incident on October 11 2020 but claimed he stopped short of having intercourse with her.

Jurors threw out his defence and found him guilty of seizing and holding her on the body and raping her to her injury while she was asleep and incapable of giving or withholding consent.

Jurors deleted a further allegation he continued to assault her after she woke.

Taylor, of Rosebank Place, Dundee, was remanded in custody until sentencing in Edinburgh on March 26.

Judge Alistair Watson called for a background report and told Taylor his name would be added to the sex offenders register with immediate effect.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

