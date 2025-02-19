Building boss threatened banker in bitter Fife village dispute, court hears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Building boss threatened banker in bitter Fife village dispute, court hears

Tensions spilled over in the west Fife village of Pattiesmuir, where residents had been fighting development.

By Gary Fitzpatrick
Pattiesmuir
The row boiled over in the tiny hamlet of Pattiesmuir, pictured in August 2022. Image: DC Thomson

A resident was threatened near his countryside home in west Fife by a cursing building boss, a court has heard.

Barry Hatton, supervisor at a controversial building site opposed by locals, marched up to Brian Machray for an early morning confrontation.

Hatton was waving his arms about and making threats while holding a tool.

Mr Machray, a top banker who had just taken his child to school, was threatened, called a “w***er” and told “You’ll get yours”.

The court heard the background was bad blood between developers and local residents in the village of Pattiesmuir, near Rosyth, over new houses being built there.

The incident was captured on CCTV and shown at Hatton’s trial at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

Hatton, of Balderran Drive, Cardenden, denied that on March 26 at Hilton Road, he approached Mr Machray in an aggressive manner, repeatedly shouted, swore, made derogatory remarks and threats of violence, while in possession of a fence key.

Disputed road

Mr Machray told the court he had just returned from taking his daughter to school when the incident occurred at around 8am.

He had stopped to move a traffic cone used by the residents to mark boundaries on a road which is “in dispute”, he said.

Mr Machray described Hatton’s outburst as “a tirade of profanity”.

He said: “There was a lot of f-ing and c-ing, with general threats like ‘You’ll get yours’.

“He was trying to exert his authority on the village.

“It was quite upsetting. He came towards me with something in his hand, some sort of tool – a wrench or something like that.

“He was right up in my face, saying he’s going to punching my f-ing pus, destroy me, etcetera.

“I just said I didn’t want any trouble. He tried to shepherd me behind a hedge out of sight of the CCTV.”

He said Hatton also called him a “w***er” during the incident.

Defence

In his evidence, Hatton said he works as a supervisor for Fife firm RG Construction, adding: “I basically run the jobs.”

On the day of the incident, he was opening up the Pattiesmuir site.

“That Brian stopped his car and was staring at me,” he said.

“I asked what he was looking at and he said, ’I’m looking at you, ya wee p****. I live here’.

“I said that we had to work there. He was goading me.

“I wasn’t really being aggressive. I was just a bit agitated.

“He was saying he was going to come to my door and cause trouble.”

‘I was just sticking up for myself’

Under cross-examination, Hatton was shown the CCTV of him walking towards Mr Machray and waving his arms about.

He said, “I was just sticking up for myself.”

“He’s got you wound up,” suggested depute fiscal Azrah Yousaf.

He replied: “Yes, I was showing a bit of aggression but nothing severe.”

Sheriff Wylie Robertson found Hatton guilty and fined him £520.

Mr Machray is Scottish regional director for the finance group Reward Funding and previously worked for the Allied Irish Bank.

