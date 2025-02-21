Kinross-shire pervert, 72, fined for illegal Amsterdam holiday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Kinross-shire pervert, 72, fined for illegal Amsterdam holiday

Milnathort pensioner James Sneddon was back in court for breaching his sex offender requirements.

By Jamie Buchan
James Sneddon
James Sneddon appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.

A paedophile pensioner broke a strict court order by leaving the UK without telling police – just days after he was hit with a £10,000 fine for amassing a sick stash of child abuse material.

James Sneddon stockpiled obscene photos and videos for more than a decade at his home in Milnathort.

The 72-year-old has had to put the £320,000 property on the market to pay the “significant financial penalty” handed down to him at a sentencing hearing on October 30.

Less than two weeks later, on November 12, Sneddon jetted off to the Netherlands without first alerting authorities.

He returned to the dock this week and admitted breaching the terms of his sex offender notification requirements.

‘Functioning well enough for holiday’

Fiscal depute Jill Drummond confirmed Sneddon had been handed a leaflet outlining his legal obligations.

This included the need to tell Police Scotland of any plans to leave the country, at least seven days before departure.

James Sneddon was fined £10,000 at Perth Sheriff Court in October 2024.

“On November 18, the accused attended at Perth police station to notify that he had returned to Scotland from a trip to Amsterdam,” she said.

He confirmed he flew out six days earlier.

Representing himself in the dock, Sneddon said he went to police as soon as he could “to notify them that I had broken the rules.”

He said: “I haven’t been at my best, mentally.

“I was in such a bad state that I wasn’t functioning very well.”

Sheriff Simon Collins KC interjected: “You were functioning well enough to go on holiday.”

“That was arranged for me,” Sneddon replied.

The sheriff said he was concerned about people on such orders repeatedly “pushing the boundaries” to see how much they can get away with.

“It’s not my intention to push the boundaries,” said Sneddon.

“Things are much better now. I have sought the help that I need.”

The sheriff told Sneddon he was “very fortunate” not to have been jailed for the index offence and fined him a further £350.

Police raid

The court previously heard how Police Scotland was tipped off about potential indecent material being downloaded to devices at Sneddon’s Glebe Crescent home.

Officers armed with a search warrant went to the address on May 15 2023.

Perth Sheriff Court.

When they explained why they were there, Sneddon said: “Yes, you’ll find stuff on my computer.”

He stressed that his partner “had nothing to do with it”.

In front of police, he told her: “I don’t know why but I was trying to hurt myself.

“It wasn’t to hurt you. It was self-destructive.”

A total of 470 indecent files were recovered by police.

The court heard 71 files were described as category A on the obscenity scale which featured children aged between four and 15.

There were 55 category B files, with children as young as two, and 334 at category C.

Many deleted files were recovered from the trash part of his computer.

Sneddon was fined £10,000 and placed on the sex offenders register for five years when he appeared before Sheriff Lindsay Foulis in October.

The sheriff rejected a suggestion of imposing a curfew, saying it would not be appropriate to order someone who had downloaded child abuse materials to stay at home for 12 hours a day.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

