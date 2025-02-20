Drug-addled Dundee man caused screwdriver chaos in Lidl

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Drug-addled Dundee man caused screwdriver chaos in Lidl

Gary Cummings assaulted staff and a customer and went on to abuse police.

By Ciaran Shanks
Lidl, Dura Street
The Lidl store in Dura Street.

A screwdriver-wielding “Jekyll and Hyde” character wreaked havoc in a Dundee Lidl on the morning after a drug-fuelled party.

Gary Cummings tried to stab one staff member at the supermarket on Dura Street before smearing blood on an innocent customer and grabbing his throat.

The lout later made a string of vile threats to police officers and spat at them while claiming to be HIV positive.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard claims Cummings – who initially believed he had been spiked – had no memory of the shocking episode on September 20 2024.

Shop chaos

At around 11am on the day in question, the store manager approached Cummings after he raised the suspicion of staff.

Prosecutor Sarah Wilkinson said: “The witnesses asked to look inside the accused’s bag, to which the accused said he had a blade on him and would pull it out if they didn’t let him go.

“He reached into the front of his trousers and pulled out a red screwdriver, pointed it at one of the witnesses and attempted to stab him.”

Cummings began to struggle after being restrained and made a further attempt to stab with the screwdriver.

Lidl, Dura Street
Lidl in Dura Street

A customer picked up the tool and Cummings continually threatened to “pull out another blade”.

“The accused managed to grab (the customer’s) throat and attempted to punch him,” Ms Wilkinson said.

Another worker was punched and headbutted repeatedly by Cummings, who smeared his own blood over two of the men.

Police took Cummings – said to be visibly under the influence – to Ninewells Hospital where he was continually abusive and repeatedly spat in their direction.

During repeated tirades, he said: “Your house will be in flames, I’m going to put a firebomb through your letterbox.

“I know people and will get you shot in the street. I’ve got HIV and I’ll stab you.”

One of the officers had to receive a vaccination for blood-borne viruses after Cummings spat in their direction.

Jekyll and Hyde character

Repeat offender Cummings, 35, currently a prisoner at HMP Perth, admitted assaulting two Lidl employees and a customer and threatening police.

“He understands these are absolutely horrendous offences he has pled guilty to,” solicitor Kevin Hampton said.

“He has no real recollection of events.

“He remembers being at a party close to the locus and that’s the last thing he remembers. He had been taking alcohol and drugs.

“He’s very much a Jekyll and Hyde character.

“He’s mild mannered when you see him but that’s not the Gary Cummings people had to encounter in September last year.”

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael sentenced Cummings to 30 months in prison.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Charlie McCaffrey
Driver was 'airborne' before smashing into Kinross-shire building
George Drinnan
Dundee man guilty of driving BMW at police officers, endangering their lives
Alison Forsyth
Stirling woman 'not a master criminal' for trying to steal from mother's bank account…
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Noisy neighbour blade threat
Paracetamol
Fife woman alleged to have set up fundraiser for child she is accused of…
Marley Williams.
Thug drove over victim and dragged him under car in Dundee murder bid
Pattiesmuir
Building boss threatened banker in bitter Fife village dispute, court hears
Paige Sharp
Jealous partner battered and robbed woman in Arbroath
Gillian Finnigan
Victim says 'I don't blame her' after being knifed in chest in Dundee
Connor McLeod
Dundee prisoner went on the run after Ninewells constipation ruse