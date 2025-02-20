Drug-addled Dundee man caused screwdriver chaos in Lidl

A screwdriver-wielding “Jekyll and Hyde” character wreaked havoc in a Dundee Lidl on the morning after a drug-fuelled party.

Gary Cummings tried to stab one staff member at the supermarket on Dura Street before smearing blood on an innocent customer and grabbing his throat.

The lout later made a string of vile threats to police officers and spat at them while claiming to be HIV positive.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard claims Cummings – who initially believed he had been spiked – had no memory of the shocking episode on September 20 2024.

Shop chaos

At around 11am on the day in question, the store manager approached Cummings after he raised the suspicion of staff.

Prosecutor Sarah Wilkinson said: “The witnesses asked to look inside the accused’s bag, to which the accused said he had a blade on him and would pull it out if they didn’t let him go.

“He reached into the front of his trousers and pulled out a red screwdriver, pointed it at one of the witnesses and attempted to stab him.”

Cummings began to struggle after being restrained and made a further attempt to stab with the screwdriver.

A customer picked up the tool and Cummings continually threatened to “pull out another blade”.

“The accused managed to grab (the customer’s) throat and attempted to punch him,” Ms Wilkinson said.

Another worker was punched and headbutted repeatedly by Cummings, who smeared his own blood over two of the men.

Police took Cummings – said to be visibly under the influence – to Ninewells Hospital where he was continually abusive and repeatedly spat in their direction.

During repeated tirades, he said: “Your house will be in flames, I’m going to put a firebomb through your letterbox.

“I know people and will get you shot in the street. I’ve got HIV and I’ll stab you.”

One of the officers had to receive a vaccination for blood-borne viruses after Cummings spat in their direction.

Jekyll and Hyde character

Repeat offender Cummings, 35, currently a prisoner at HMP Perth, admitted assaulting two Lidl employees and a customer and threatening police.

“He understands these are absolutely horrendous offences he has pled guilty to,” solicitor Kevin Hampton said.

“He has no real recollection of events.

“He remembers being at a party close to the locus and that’s the last thing he remembers. He had been taking alcohol and drugs.

“He’s very much a Jekyll and Hyde character.

“He’s mild mannered when you see him but that’s not the Gary Cummings people had to encounter in September last year.”

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael sentenced Cummings to 30 months in prison.

