Thug drove over victim and dragged him under car in Dundee murder bid

A murder bid victim was driven over and dragged along the road under the car in Dundee.

Marley Williams, 24, tried to kill James Cooper in the early hours of July 9 2024 at the city’s Strathmartine Road.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard on Wednesday how Williams was a passenger in a Ford Fiesta van when he encountered Mr Cooper.

Judge Lord Summers heard how the driver got out and started chasing Mr Cooper with a knife.

Williams then took control of the Fiesta and started driving at Mr Cooper.

Prosecutor Brian Gill KC said: “The pursuit continued and a short time later, as the complainer Cooper was running west on North Street at its junction with Strathmartine Road, the vehicle being driven by the accused deliberately struck the complainer.

“Witness Cooper was thrown to the road, with the front wheels of the vehicle driving over the top of him, trapping him between the front and rear wheels, pinning him in front of the rear nearside wheel of the vehicle.

“He was dragged under the vehicle for several metres.

“The vehicle thereafter came to a stop briefly, before reversing over witness Cooper and speeding off southwards.”

The prosecutor continued: “The collision between the vehicle and the complainer was seen by a witness who described the complainer falling like a ‘ton of bricks’ and thereafter not moving.

“At about 0034 hours, police were made aware – officers were at the scene within five minutes.

“The complainer’s injuries were such that he was not initially expected to survive them.

“Drag marks and blood were noted at the scene, as was one of the complainer’s teeth.”

Williams pled guilty to a charge of attempted murder.

Friend thought victim was ‘stabbed all over’

Mr Gill told the court Mr Cooper and his friends were in the area attempting to buy drugs.

They were seen asking people if they had narcotics.

An eyewitness told detectives the Fiesta stopped and Williams got out of the passenger seat and asked Mr Cooper: “Are you Scott Wheeler?”

Mr Cooper replied that he was not and the court heard the car drove away but turned and drove at Mr Cooper and his friends, causing them to run off and become separated.

Following the assault, Mr Gill said one of Mr Cooper’s friends saw him lying in the street.

“Such were his injuries the witness thought the complainer had been repeatedly stabbed all over his body.”

Mr Cooper was taken to Ninewells Hospital and was found to have “significant injuries” including multiple rib fractures, a collapsed lung and cuts to his spleen and liver.

Mr Gill said: “He was placed in a medically-induced coma and admitted to the ICU.”

The advocate depute said: “The complainer continues to make a good recovery, although he remains in pain until the present day.

“He still struggles with mobility and utilises a walking stick when required.”

Sentencing deferred

When officers told him he was under arrest, Williams replied: “It wasn’t meant to happen like that.

“That’s not how it should have gone down.”

Lord Summers deferred sentencing to March 19 for background reports and defence advocate Colin Neilson said he would reserve his mitigation.

The court heard he has previous convictions for violence, weapon-use, threatening behaviour and road traffic offences.

