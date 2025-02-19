Thug drove over victim and dragged him under car in Dundee murder bid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Thug drove over victim and dragged him under car in Dundee murder bid

Marley Williams drove over a man on Strathmartine Road in July 2024.

By James Mulholland
Marley Williams.
Marley Williams. Image: Facebook

A murder bid victim was driven over and dragged along the road under the car in Dundee.

Marley Williams, 24, tried to kill James Cooper in the early hours of July 9 2024 at the city’s Strathmartine Road.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard on Wednesday how Williams was a passenger in a Ford Fiesta van when he encountered Mr Cooper.

Judge Lord Summers heard how the driver got out and started chasing Mr Cooper with a knife.

Williams then took control of the Fiesta and started driving at Mr Cooper.

Strathmartine Road after the attempted murder. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Prosecutor Brian Gill KC said: “The pursuit continued and a short time later, as the complainer Cooper was running west on North Street at its junction with Strathmartine Road, the vehicle being driven by the accused deliberately struck the complainer.

“Witness Cooper was thrown to the road, with the front wheels of the vehicle driving over the top of him, trapping him between the front and rear wheels, pinning him in front of the rear nearside wheel of the vehicle.

“He was dragged under the vehicle for several metres.

“The vehicle thereafter came to a stop briefly, before reversing over witness Cooper and speeding off southwards.”

Strathmartine Road police
Police at the scene on July 9. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Strathmartine Road police
Forensics officers on Strathmartine Road. Image: Steve MacDougall/ DC Thomson

The prosecutor continued: “The collision between the vehicle and the complainer was seen by a witness who described the complainer falling like a ‘ton of bricks’ and thereafter not moving.

“At about 0034 hours, police were made aware – officers were at the scene within five minutes.

“The complainer’s injuries were such that he was not initially expected to survive them.

“Drag marks and blood were noted at the scene, as was one of the complainer’s teeth.”

Williams pled guilty to a charge of attempted murder.

Friend thought victim was ‘stabbed all over’

Mr Gill told the court Mr Cooper and his friends were in the area attempting to buy drugs.

They were seen asking people if they had narcotics.

An eyewitness told detectives the Fiesta stopped and Williams got out of the passenger seat and asked Mr Cooper: “Are you Scott Wheeler?”

Mr Cooper replied that he was not and the court heard the car drove away but turned and drove at Mr Cooper and his friends, causing them to run off and become separated.

Police on Strathmartine Road
Police at the scene. Image: Steve MacDougall/ DC Thomson
Marley Williams
Marley Williams leaves Dundee Sheriff Court after a previous court appearance.

Following the assault, Mr Gill said one of Mr Cooper’s friends saw him lying in the street.

“Such were his injuries the witness thought the complainer had been repeatedly stabbed all over his body.”

Mr Cooper was taken to Ninewells Hospital and was found to have “significant injuries” including multiple rib fractures, a collapsed lung and cuts to his spleen and liver.

Mr Gill said: “He was placed in a medically-induced coma and admitted to the ICU.”

The advocate depute said: “The complainer continues to make a good recovery, although he remains in pain until the present day.

“He still struggles with mobility and utilises a walking stick when required.”

Sentencing deferred

When officers told him he was under arrest, Williams replied: “It wasn’t meant to happen like that.

“That’s not how it should have gone down.”

Lord Summers deferred sentencing to March 19 for background reports and defence advocate Colin Neilson said he would reserve his mitigation.

The court heard he has previous convictions for violence, weapon-use, threatening behaviour and road traffic offences.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Pattiesmuir
Building boss threatened banker in bitter Fife village dispute, court hears
Paige Sharp
Jealous partner battered and robbed woman in Arbroath
Gillian Finnigan
Victim says 'I don't blame her' after being knifed in chest in Dundee
Connor McLeod
Dundee prisoner went on the run after Ninewells constipation ruse
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Topless and bleeding
Thomas Taylor
First date rapist from Dundee faces lengthy prison sentence
Dundee grooming gang Christian Urlateanu (left) Mircea Cumpanasoiu (right)
Dundee grooming gang awaits fate as lifelong sentences considered
Pettycur Bay caravan park sign
Pensioner sexually abused young children at Fife caravan park for 20 years
Dundee Sheriff Court
Teenager stole £53k of handbags and jewellery from Perthshire couple's home
Craig Petrie
Woman injured after car struck by 'dangerous' JCB driver at Perth harbour