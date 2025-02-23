Arbroath thug robbed drinking buddy and chased him from home with snapped pool cue

An Arbroath lout has been sentenced after clubbing a pal with a broken pool cue and robbing him of more than £300.

Steven McAdam has finally been sentenced after admitting the attack at a hearing last June.

McAdam and another man pounced on their victim during an afternoon drinking session when he flashed cash he was carrying.

McAdam chased the man from his home and repeatedly struck him with the wooden cue.

The 30-year-old, who has been receiving threats over his drug debts, was sentenced to time served but has other cases outstanding.

With friends like these…

Former HMP Low Moss inmate McAdam previously admitted assaulting and robbing Lewis Greenan in Dishlandtown Street, Arbroath.

On June 9 last year, Mr Greenan withdrew £350 from a bank and spent £40 before going to McAdam’s home for a drinking session.

At one point, Mr Greenan began counting his cash in the property and a fight broke out, during which the money was taken from him.

All the men began striking one another and Mr Greenan left, pursued by pool cue-wielding McAdam.

Mr Greenan was struck on the legs but managed to escape and sought refuge in a local deli.

Police were contacted and officers found the snapped cue outside McAdam’s home.

Inside, they found Mr Greenan’s personal effects, despite the accused claiming his victim had never been there.

Only £13 of the stolen cash was traced.

Mr Greenan suffered cuts which self-sealed, grazing and bruising.

Year on remand

McAdam pled guilty to punching Mr Greenan on the face, engaging in a fight and repeatedly striking him with a pool cue, all while acting with another person.

He further admitted robbing Mr Greenan of a sum of money.

McAdam had only been released from Dundee Sheriff Court on bail a month earlier.

He was liberated from a 12-month remand – equating to a 24-month prison sentence – when he admitted the offence last year.

Sentencing had been deferred for background reports to be prepared.

However, he failed to attend a hearing last week and was brought to Forfar Sheriff Court where he appeared from custody to answer a failure to appear warrant.

His solicitor Billy Rennie said his client had been subjected to threats over drug debts and is undergoing tests in relation to a potential neurodegenerative disease diagnosis.

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown imposed a 20 month prison sentence, backdated, equating to time served.

McAdam has a criminal record littered with acquisitive offending.

In 2023, he was sentenced to 210 days behind bars after stealing a blender, a multipack of cider and a pair of Nike Air Max trainers from a house in Arbroath.

Two years earlier, he was jailed after stealing a woman’s television just hours after she was arrested.

