Angus Biofuels boss fined £10k after barn roof plunge worker’s ‘catastrophic injuries’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Angus Biofuels boss fined £10k after barn roof plunge worker’s ‘catastrophic injuries’

William Watson admitted breaching health and safety legislation, which resulted in the accident.

By Ross Gardiner
William Watson
William Watson. Image: DC Thomson.

The boss of Angus Biofuels has been fined £10,000 after an employee plunged almost six metres through a roof.

William Watson, 60, appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court to admit breaching health and safety legislation.

Polish national Jerzy Golanski was working at North Mains of Ballindarg Farm, carrying out repair work when he fell through a barn roof on May 29 2020.

Mr Golanski landed on the concrete floor below and broke his pelvis, arm and elbow.

He spent almost three months in hospital and now has one leg shorter than the other.

‘Severe’ injuries

Prosecutor Laura McManus explained roofing work was being undertaken at the farm between Forfar and Kirriemuir using a skyjack and crawl boards.

Mr Golasnki was working alone and Watson would check on him throughout the day.

Mr Golanski was rushed to hospital after the fall and he spent 81 days in Ninewells before being discharged on August 17.

He had suffered a broken pelvis, right elbow and right humeral bone, damaged multiple vertebrae and another fracture.

He went on to receive outpatient, orthopaedic, neurology and neuropsychology care.

One of his legs is now shorter than the other and he has difficulty walking.

Ms McManus explained Mr Golanski now only works half the hours he had been.

Investigation

The Health and Safety Executive was unable to confirm how Mr Golanski fell as he did not know how the accident happened.

Watson’s risk assessment certificate had lapsed three years before.

“HSE established there were numerous issues that contributed to the incident,” Ms McManus said.

“The accused, responsible for the risk assessment, failed to competently assess the risk.

“Mr Golanski did not recognise the safe system of work document.

“Neither Mr Golanski or the accused were qualified to carry out roof repair work or work at height.”

Victim still employed

Defence counsel Gavin Anderson KC said: “Mr Watson clearly apologises unreservedly.

“He accepts that he failed to discharge the duty incumbent upon him.

“With the benefit of hindsight, he would have approached matters very differently.

“Mr Watson had employed Mr Golanski for over 15 years. He was then and remains today a valued employee.

“He is determined to ensure nothing similar can happen again.

“Following the accident, Mr Watson was determined that Mr Golanski be looked after.”

He said a civil claim was settled in August 2023.

Mr Anderson said: “From that point on, Mr Watson ensured Angus Biofuels didn’t do any more roof work.

“There is culpability and blameworthiness on the part of Mr Watson. He didn’t intend to cause harm.

“Mr Watson is remorseful for what has occurred.

“It is his intention to step away from the business and leave it to the next generation.”

‘Catastrophic’ consequences

Watson admitted failing, as an employer, failing to the work was safe.

Sheriff Donald Ferguson fined him £10,000, reduced from £15,000 due to the businessman, of Ballindarg House, pleading guilty at the earliest opportunity.

He said: “This was a very serious accident and it had catastrophic consequences for Mr Golanski.

“I do regard that culpability is… at the level described as high because you were not certified to do roofing work and you were not really certified to risk assess that type of work.

“With regard to harm, that is also significant given what happened.

“In my view, therefore, this matter really goes towards the top of the fine maximum which is £20,000.

“If Mr Golanski had been any further injured or, God forbid,  it had been fatal, the matter would have been prosecuted on indictment.

“You have behaved extremely appropriately towards Mr Golanski since this terrible accident.”

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

James Sneddon
Kinross-shire pervert, 72, fined for illegal Amsterdam holiday
Andrew Galbraith appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Wife's secret recordings bring abusive Perthshire businessman to justice
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Caused dog's epilepsy and bra smuggler's breaches
Kawardeep Singh
Man brandished Sikh bangle in Stirling street fight
James Sephton
Angus farmer fined £2k over cattle admin failures
Roddy Grant at Perth Sheriff Court
Pub assault allegations against St Johnstone legend Roddy Grant dropped
Lidl, Dura Street
Drug-addled Dundee man caused screwdriver chaos in Lidl
Charlie McCaffrey
Driver was 'airborne' before smashing into Kinross-shire building
George Drinnan
Dundee man guilty of driving BMW at police officers, endangering their lives
Alison Forsyth
Stirling woman 'not a master criminal' for trying to steal from mother's bank account…