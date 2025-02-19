Fife woman alleged to have set up fundraiser for child she is accused of trying to kill

A Fife woman is accused of setting up a fund for a young girl she allegedly tried to kill.

Laura Docherty is said to have been violent to the child and given her medication that was not prescribed to her over a two-and-a-half year period.

Prosecutors state the youngster was badly affected, including having to be resuscitated.

As well as the attempted murder charge or an alternative allegation of wilful ill-treatment of the girl, Docherty is accused of fraud.

The 34 year-old, of Glenrothes, is said to have set up a GoFundMe page, pretending her name was “Lucy”.

This was allegedly done in an attempt to raise money for the child.

An indictment states false claims were made on the page that the girl was suffering from a “neurological illness” and was “undergoing medical treatment”.

The charge claims the truth was Docherty herself caused any issues for the girl.

It is said she obtained a total of £485 of donations by fraud.

Charged with giving drugs to child

The accusations on the indictment span between September 2020 and February 2023 and list a number of locations in Edinburgh.

The attempted murder charge claims Docherty made violent threats to the girl and struck her on the body with her hand.

It is alleged she did “repeatedly administer” to the child “medication that was not prescribed”.

This included amitriptyline, dihydrocodeine and paracetamol.

Prosecutors claim Docherty did also “induce” a man to give the girl the first of those medications.

The child is said to have suffered seizures and had to be resuscitated.

She ended up in hospital, put on a ventilator and “subjected to unnecessary medical investigations and procedures”, according to the charges.

Trial fixed

The case called for a hearing at the High Court in Glasgow on Wednesday.

Simon Gilbride, defending, said: “Laura Docherty adheres to her pleas of not guilty.”

Both Mr Gilbride and prosecutor John Macpherson agreed a trial could be fixed.

Lord Colbeck set a trial to begin in November 2025 in Edinburgh.

It could last around seven days.

