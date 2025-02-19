Fife woman alleged to have set up fundraiser for child she is accused of trying to kill

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Fife woman alleged to have set up fundraiser for child she is accused of trying to kill

Laura Docherty, of Glenrothes, is said to have been violent to the child and given her medication that was not prescribed to her.

By Grant McCabe
Paracetamol
Docherty is accused of giving the youngster unprescribed Paracetamol.

A Fife woman is accused of setting up a fund for a young girl she allegedly tried to kill.

Laura Docherty is said to have been violent to the child and given her medication that was not prescribed to her over a two-and-a-half year period.

Prosecutors state the youngster was badly affected, including having to be resuscitated.

As well as the attempted murder charge or an alternative allegation of wilful ill-treatment of the girl, Docherty is accused of fraud.

The 34 year-old, of Glenrothes, is said to have set up a GoFundMe page, pretending her name was “Lucy”.

This was allegedly done in an attempt to raise money for the child.

An indictment states false claims were made on the page that the girl was suffering from a “neurological illness” and was “undergoing medical treatment”.

The charge claims the truth was Docherty herself caused any issues for the girl.

It is said she obtained a total of £485 of donations by fraud.

Charged with giving drugs to child

The accusations on the indictment span between September 2020 and February 2023 and list a number of locations in Edinburgh.

The attempted murder charge claims Docherty made violent threats to the girl and struck her on the body with her hand.

It is alleged she did “repeatedly administer” to the child “medication that was not prescribed”.

This included amitriptyline, dihydrocodeine and paracetamol.

Prosecutors claim Docherty did also “induce” a man to give the girl the first of those medications.

The child is said to have suffered seizures and had to be resuscitated.

She ended up in hospital, put on a ventilator and “subjected to unnecessary medical investigations and procedures”, according to the charges.

Trial fixed

The case called for a hearing at the High Court in Glasgow on Wednesday.

Simon Gilbride, defending, said: “Laura Docherty adheres to her pleas of not guilty.”

Both Mr Gilbride and prosecutor John Macpherson agreed a trial could be fixed.

Lord Colbeck set a trial to begin in November 2025 in Edinburgh.

It could last around seven days.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Marley Williams.
Thug drove over victim and dragged him under car in Dundee murder bid
Pattiesmuir
Building boss threatened banker in bitter Fife village dispute, court hears
Paige Sharp
Jealous partner battered and robbed woman in Arbroath
Gillian Finnigan
Victim says 'I don't blame her' after being knifed in chest in Dundee
Connor McLeod
Dundee prisoner went on the run after Ninewells constipation ruse
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Topless and bleeding
Thomas Taylor
First date rapist from Dundee faces lengthy prison sentence
Dundee grooming gang Christian Urlateanu (left) Mircea Cumpanasoiu (right)
Dundee grooming gang awaits fate as lifelong sentences considered
Pettycur Bay caravan park sign
Pensioner sexually abused young children at Fife caravan park for 20 years
Dundee Sheriff Court
Teenager stole £53k of handbags and jewellery from Perthshire couple's home