Stirling woman ‘not a master criminal’ for trying to steal from mother’s bank account – while her mum was in the branch

A Stirling woman was trying to steal from her mother’s bank at the same moment her mum was there to discuss potential fraud issues with the manager.

Alison Forsyth was pretending to staff at the Santander branch in the Stirling‘s Port Street that a bank card in her possession belonged to her.

Unbeknownst to her, at the same time the card’s real owner – her mother Barbera – was in the branch due to issues with the account.

She was told in court she is “not exactly a master criminal”

The city’s sheriff court heard there were two cards on the account, with one being shared with the accused’s brother some months before.

Fiscal depute Simona Gesheva told the court: “At 9.30am she (Barbera Forsyth) had attended at the ATM to take out money from her bank account.

“The card was swallowed by the bank machine and she was advised to attend at her bank.

“She attended at the bank and spoke to a member of staff – there were concerns for the security of her account.

“At the same time as she was talking to staff, the accused walked into Santander and presented a card, stating she was Barbera.

“She stated she needed money for her daughter‘s birthday.

“The bank manager tried to detain her and police were called but she left.

“Police later detained her and she stated she hadn’t been in Santander for years.”

Sheriff Derek Hamilton quipped: “Her mother was there? Not exactly a master criminal, is she?”

The 37-year-old’s defence agent said she had experienced difficulties with drugs in the past and was experiencing family issues at the time.

He said: “She is on substitute medication.

“At the time she was at a low point in her life.

“There were two cards – she attempted to get money but was unsuccessful.”

Forsyth, of Borestone Crescent, admitted attempting to commit fraud at the Santander bank by attempting to take £300 from her mother’s account on August 14 last year.

She was on two bail orders at the time.

She was placed on a structured deferred sentence for six months.

