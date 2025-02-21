Ten times limit ketamine driver failed to respond to police lights and sirens in Perth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Courts

Ten times limit ketamine driver failed to respond to police lights and sirens in Perth

Finlay McNaughton's speech was slurred, his pupils "like pin pricks" and it looked like he could doze off at any minute.

By Jamie Buchan
Finlay McNaughton
Finlay McNaughton appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.

A drowsy driver took so much ketamine he failed to respond to police lights and blaring sirens behind his vehicle.

When they finally managed to pull over Finlay McNaughton his speech was slurred, his pupils “like pin pricks” and it looked like he could doze off at any minute.

Officers also recovered a bag of the class B horse tranquilizer during the traffic stop.

McNaughton, 27, appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted drug-driving through the city centre on August 19 last year.

The court heard he was 10 times the permitted drug-driving limit.

Hesitation at traffic lights

Traffic police were on Watergate when they saw the McNaughton was driving a Vauxhall Corsa east along South Street just before 2pm.

Fiscal depute Jill Drummond said they carried out checks on the vehicle, before pulling out and following it over Queen’s Bridge.

The Corsa, travelling suspiciously slowly, stopped at traffic lights and failed to move when they turned green.

“Police activated their lights, but there was no reaction from the driver,” Ms Drummond said.

“They switched their sirens on but there was still no reaction.

“They flashed their headlights along with the blue lights but still no response.”

Eventually, they saw the Corsa’s brake lights come on and the vehicle slowly went through the junction.

Snapbag of white powder

McNaughton was pulled over as he turned onto the A85 Dundee Road.

“Officers approached the vehicle and noticed the accused had a glazed look and his pupils were like pin pricks,” the prosecutor said.

“His speech was slow and slurred.

“The accused’s eyes were half closed, like he was just about to fall asleep.”

McNaughton was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drink or drugs.

When told he was going to be searched, he opened his wallet and handed over a snapbag of white powder.

He told them it was ketamine and the car belonged to a friend.

McNaughton, of Cairns Crescent, Perth, pled guilty to driving with excess ketamine (200mics/ 20) and possessing the class B substance.

Sheriff Simon Collins KC deferred sentence for background reports.

“I hear that he has turned a corner but this isn’t ancient history,” he said.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

