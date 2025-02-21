Ten times limit ketamine driver failed to respond to police lights and sirens in Perth

A drowsy driver took so much ketamine he failed to respond to police lights and blaring sirens behind his vehicle.

When they finally managed to pull over Finlay McNaughton his speech was slurred, his pupils “like pin pricks” and it looked like he could doze off at any minute.

Officers also recovered a bag of the class B horse tranquilizer during the traffic stop.

McNaughton, 27, appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted drug-driving through the city centre on August 19 last year.

The court heard he was 10 times the permitted drug-driving limit.

Hesitation at traffic lights

Traffic police were on Watergate when they saw the McNaughton was driving a Vauxhall Corsa east along South Street just before 2pm.

Fiscal depute Jill Drummond said they carried out checks on the vehicle, before pulling out and following it over Queen’s Bridge.

The Corsa, travelling suspiciously slowly, stopped at traffic lights and failed to move when they turned green.

“Police activated their lights, but there was no reaction from the driver,” Ms Drummond said.

“They switched their sirens on but there was still no reaction.

“They flashed their headlights along with the blue lights but still no response.”

Eventually, they saw the Corsa’s brake lights come on and the vehicle slowly went through the junction.

Snapbag of white powder

McNaughton was pulled over as he turned onto the A85 Dundee Road.

“Officers approached the vehicle and noticed the accused had a glazed look and his pupils were like pin pricks,” the prosecutor said.

“His speech was slow and slurred.

“The accused’s eyes were half closed, like he was just about to fall asleep.”

McNaughton was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drink or drugs.

When told he was going to be searched, he opened his wallet and handed over a snapbag of white powder.

He told them it was ketamine and the car belonged to a friend.

McNaughton, of Cairns Crescent, Perth, pled guilty to driving with excess ketamine (200mics/ 20) and possessing the class B substance.

Sheriff Simon Collins KC deferred sentence for background reports.

“I hear that he has turned a corner but this isn’t ancient history,” he said.

