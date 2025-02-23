Driver banned after cyclist hit and run in Stirling

A motorist who forced a cyclist to crash into him in a hit and run on a Stirling road has been banned from driving.

Kenneth Dickson overtook Martin Hall before pulling in front of him and hitting the brakes.

The 66-year-old then drove off, leaving the stricken biker on the road.

At Stirling Sheriff Court Dickson pled guilty to leaving the scene of an accident and failing to report it within 24 hours.

Forced crash

The court heard the incident took place on Abbey Road, Stirling, on October 28 last year.

Fiscal depute Simona Gesheva said: “The complainer is the owner of a silver Carerra mountain bike.

“Between 2.45pm and 3pm he was cycling east on Abbey Road.

“As he approached a speed bump in the road he slowed his bike down.

“The accused was driving a blue Volkswagen Golf and approached at speed, overtook close to him and pulled in.

“Thereafter he applied the brakes hard.

“Mr Hall attempted to break but had insufficient time to so.

“He struck the rear windscreen of the vehicle and fell from his bicycle.

“The accused drove away without stopping.”

‘Panicked’

Dickson was traced by police several days later and told officers: “He (Mr Hall) was cycling with no hands. As I was going by him there was plenty of room.

“He was swerving all over the place, going over humps – he had no control.

“I was having to get closer to parked cars (on the other side of the road).

“He was lashing out with his arms. He came into the back of me and I drove off.”

The former Asda delivery driver, who represented himself in court, said he “panicked”, and drove off.

He blamed issues in his personal life but denied any suggestion he may have been drinking, telling the court he had just finished work.

Dickson, of Ludgate, Alloa, was banned from the roads for 13 months and fined £420.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.