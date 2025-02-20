Man brandished Sikh bangle in Stirling street fight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Man brandished Sikh bangle in Stirling street fight

Kawaredeep Singh used the sarbloh kara in the fight, the court heard.

By Kirsty McIntosh
Kawardeep Singh
Kawardeep Singh.

A man brandished a sacred Sikh bangle during a street fight in Stirling.

Kawaredeep Singh used the sarbloh kara – an iron bracelet that forms one of the five articles of faith for Sikhs representing their commitment to God – during the incident on Murray Place.

Fiscal depute Simona Gesheva told Stirling Sheriff Court: “At 12.33am the accused was on Friar Street, Stirling, along with friends.

“At that time two other persons walked by the accused.

“They all entered into a stand-up fight, throwing punches and kicks at each other.

“Police on mobile patrol nearby were made aware of the fight.

“The accused was brandishing a sarbloh kara in his right hand while other people were throwing punches.

“He was cautioned and charged and replied ‘it’s not 100% my fault’.”

A typical Sikh bangle
A typical Sikh bangle. Image: Shutterstock

Sheriff Derek Hamilton asked if the 30-year-old had been using the bangle as a knuckleduster.

Solicitor Virgil Crawford, defending, said although Singh had removed the bracelet and was brandishing it, it would not function as a knuckleduster.

He said: “He has taken in off but it didn’t act as something that could be used as a knuckleduster.”

Three against two

Mr Crawford continued: “He was in a public house and some comments were made.

“His perception it was because of race and colour. It was three of them against two – him and his friend.”

Singh, of Strathmore Drive, admitted conducting himself in a disorderly fashion at Murray Place on November 19 2023 by engaging in a fight and brandishing the kara.

Sheriff Hamilton noted Singh had no previous convictions and had been of good behaviour since admitting to the charge and admonished him.

The ‘five Ks’

Many Sikhs follow the “five Ks” as part of their religious identity.

They have uncut hair (kesh), wear special underwear (Kachera) and a bracelet (kara) and carry a comb and dagger (kangha and kirpan).

Adherents may also choose to wear other items, including a turban.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

James Sephton
Angus farmer fined £2k over cattle admin failures
Roddy Grant at Perth Sheriff Court
Pub assault allegations against St Johnstone legend Roddy Grant dropped
Lidl, Dura Street
Drug-addled Dundee man caused screwdriver chaos in Lidl
Charlie McCaffrey
Driver was 'airborne' before smashing into Kinross-shire building
George Drinnan
Dundee man guilty of driving BMW at police officers, endangering their lives
Alison Forsyth
Stirling woman 'not a master criminal' for trying to steal from mother's bank account…
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Noisy neighbour blade threat
Paracetamol
Fife woman alleged to have set up fundraiser for child she is accused of…
Marley Williams.
Thug drove over victim and dragged him under car in Dundee murder bid
Pattiesmuir
Building boss threatened banker in bitter Fife village dispute, court hears