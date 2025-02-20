Man brandished Sikh bangle in Stirling street fight

A man brandished a sacred Sikh bangle during a street fight in Stirling.

Kawaredeep Singh used the sarbloh kara – an iron bracelet that forms one of the five articles of faith for Sikhs representing their commitment to God – during the incident on Murray Place.

Fiscal depute Simona Gesheva told Stirling Sheriff Court: “At 12.33am the accused was on Friar Street, Stirling, along with friends.

“At that time two other persons walked by the accused.

“They all entered into a stand-up fight, throwing punches and kicks at each other.

“Police on mobile patrol nearby were made aware of the fight.

“The accused was brandishing a sarbloh kara in his right hand while other people were throwing punches.

“He was cautioned and charged and replied ‘it’s not 100% my fault’.”

Sheriff Derek Hamilton asked if the 30-year-old had been using the bangle as a knuckleduster.

Solicitor Virgil Crawford, defending, said although Singh had removed the bracelet and was brandishing it, it would not function as a knuckleduster.

He said: “He has taken in off but it didn’t act as something that could be used as a knuckleduster.”

Three against two

Mr Crawford continued: “He was in a public house and some comments were made.

“His perception it was because of race and colour. It was three of them against two – him and his friend.”

Singh, of Strathmore Drive, admitted conducting himself in a disorderly fashion at Murray Place on November 19 2023 by engaging in a fight and brandishing the kara.

Sheriff Hamilton noted Singh had no previous convictions and had been of good behaviour since admitting to the charge and admonished him.

The ‘five Ks’

Many Sikhs follow the “five Ks” as part of their religious identity.

They have uncut hair (kesh), wear special underwear (Kachera) and a bracelet (kara) and carry a comb and dagger (kangha and kirpan).

Adherents may also choose to wear other items, including a turban.

