Wife’s secret recordings bring abusive Perthshire businessman to justice

Andrew Galbraith 'trapped' his frightened partner in corners of their rural Perthshire home and loomed over her while he shouted and swore.

By Jamie Buchan
Andrew Galbraith appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
A Perthshire businessman has been banned from contacting his wife for five years after secret recordings of his abusive behaviour were passed to police.

Andrew Galbraith was caught on tape ranting at his partner, making derogatory remarks and violent threats over a period of more than a year.

Perth Sheriff Court heard how the 50-year-old, who is director of a forestry contracting firm, berated his terrified wife after “trapping” her in corners of their remote six-bedroom home near Auchterarder.

Galbraith appeared in the dock and pled guilty to what a sheriff described as a “prolonged period of verbal abuse and threats”.

He was ordered to carry out unpaid work and blocked from contacting his estranged wife as part of a five-year non-harassment order.

Cornered woman and made vile insults

The court heard the couple have been married for five-and-a-half years but the relationship began to turn sour around March 2023.

In August that year, the complainer was heavily pregnant when she was shouted at by her husband.

He called her a “f***ing useless c***” and “a spastic,” adding she would “probably miscarry”.

Andrew Galbraith at Perth Sheriff Court.

She gave birth just days later.

After this incident, the woman started making covert recordings of her husband.

Prosecutors said she was frightened of Galbraith and usually tried to walk away from him in an effort to de-escalate the situation.

Her husband would often follow her around, “trapping” her in corners of the house and “towering over her” while he ranted and swore.

He blocked her in rooms and confined spaces within their countryside home and screamed insults in her face.

Galbraith threatened to rip her wedding ring from her finger after she asked for a separation.

Recorded as hate crime

After making and transcribing 86 recordings of her husband’s abuse, the woman decided to go to police on September 12 2024.

She let officers hear the audio and took a domestic abuse questionnaire.

The results showed that she was at “high risk” and she was offered further support from Perthshire Women’s Aid.

Galbraith was arrested later that day.

Perth Sheriff Court.

He pled guilty to engaging in a course of abusive behaviour against his wife between August 28 2023 and September 12 2024.

The offence is recorded as a hate crime, as he displayed prejudice to people with disabilities.

Galbraith’s lawyer said: “In the cold light of day he is entirely ashamed to be in the court.

“He has reflected on his conduct, so much so he has taken steps to seek counselling and get help to determine why he behaved the way that he did.”

She confirmed the marriage is over, divorce proceedings are under way and Galbraith has moved out of the marital home.

Sheriff Simon Collins KC imposed a two-year supervision order and told Galbraith to engage with the Caledonian Programme for men convicted of domestic abuse offences.

Galbraith, of Trinity Gask, Auchterarder, was also ordered to carry out 200 hours unpaid work as a direct alternative to prison.

