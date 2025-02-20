Pub assault allegations against St Johnstone legend Roddy Grant dropped

Prosecutors have dropped assault allegations against St Johnstone legend Roddy Grant.

The 58-year-old former striker was due to stand trial at Perth Sheriff Court this week.

He was accused of assaulting at man at the city’s Cherrybank Inn on January 29 2022.

It was alleged Mr Grant bit Craig Johnston on his left thumb to his severe injury and permanent disfigurement and impairment.

Johnston was put on a curfew after a trial at Forfar Sheriff Court for assaulting another man during the same evening.

Reporting restrictions previously prevented the media from stating what the allegations against both men were.

Mr Grant, now the club’s general manager, appeared in the dock on Thursday and confirmed a not guilty plea to the allegation.

Prosecutor Lee-Anne Barclay made a Crown motion to have the case deserted pro loco et tempore, meaning it could be raised again at a later date.

Defence agent David Holmes argued the case should instead be deserted simpliciter – effectively ending proceedings for good.

He said the case had been hanging over his client for three years and had impacted his wife and a businessman who was due to be called as a defence witness.

Ms Barclay offered no opposition and Sheriff Jennifer Bain KC formally deserted the trial.

Mr Grant, who also had spells with Cowdenbeath, Dunfermline and Brechin, was told the case was at an end and he was free to go.

He declined to comment as he left the court.

Complainer’s trial

It is understood Johnston was out of the country and unavailable to give evidence as a crown witness at Mr Grant’s trial.

In May, he was found guilty of assaulting Ross Kirkwood at the pub that evening.

A majority of jurors at Forfar Sheriff Court convicted the 39-year-old of repeatedly punching Mr Kirkwood on the head to his severe injury and permanent impairment after drinking eight pints of lager.

Mr Kirkwood attended at PRI the following day with an injury to his left eye and double vision, caused by a fracture and he required two operations and was told his impairment could be permanent.

Johnston, of Kinmond Drive, Perth, also attended PRI in relation to the incident for a 2cm laceration to his left thumb, which suffered lasting “limited movement and reduced sensation.”

Johnston, who has his own company, was fined £1,500, ordered to pay Mr Kirkwood £1,500 compensation and placed on a 9pm to 7am curfew for four months by Sheriff Mungo Bovey.

