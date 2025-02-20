Pub assault allegations against St Johnstone legend Roddy Grant dropped

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Pub assault allegations against St Johnstone legend Roddy Grant dropped

Roddy Grant was first accused accused of assault in 2022.

By Jamie Buchan
Roddy Grant at Perth Sheriff Court
The charges against St Johnstone legend Roddy Grant have been dropped.

Prosecutors have dropped assault allegations against St Johnstone legend Roddy Grant.

The 58-year-old former striker was due to stand trial at Perth Sheriff Court this week.

He was accused of assaulting at man at the city’s Cherrybank Inn on January 29 2022.

It was alleged Mr Grant bit Craig Johnston on his left thumb to his severe injury and permanent disfigurement and impairment.

Johnston was put on a curfew after a trial at Forfar Sheriff Court for assaulting another man during the same evening.

Reporting restrictions previously prevented the media from stating what the allegations against both men were.

Roddy Grant
Roddy Grant was appointed a director of St Johnstone in 2012.

Mr Grant, now the club’s general manager, appeared in the dock on Thursday and confirmed a not guilty plea to the allegation.

Prosecutor Lee-Anne Barclay made a Crown motion to have the case deserted pro loco et tempore, meaning it could be raised again at a later date.

Defence agent David Holmes argued the case should instead be deserted simpliciter –  effectively ending proceedings for good.

He said the case had been hanging over his client for three years and had impacted his wife and a businessman who was due to be called as a defence witness.

Ms Barclay offered no opposition and Sheriff Jennifer Bain KC formally deserted the trial.

Mr Grant, who also had spells with Cowdenbeath, Dunfermline and Brechin, was told the case was at an end and he was free to go.

He declined to comment as he left the court.

Complainer’s trial

It is understood Johnston was out of the country and unavailable to give evidence as a crown witness at Mr Grant’s trial.

In May, he was found guilty of assaulting Ross Kirkwood at the pub that evening.

A majority of jurors at Forfar Sheriff Court convicted the 39-year-old of repeatedly punching Mr Kirkwood on the head to his severe injury and permanent impairment after drinking eight pints of lager.

Craig Johnston
Craig Johnston at Forfar Sheriff Court.

Mr Kirkwood attended at PRI the following day with an injury to his left eye and double vision, caused by a fracture and he required two operations and was told his impairment could be permanent.

Johnston, of Kinmond Drive, Perth, also attended PRI in relation to the incident for a 2cm laceration to his left thumb, which suffered lasting “limited movement and reduced sensation.”

Johnston, who has his own company, was fined £1,500, ordered to pay Mr Kirkwood £1,500 compensation and placed on a 9pm to 7am curfew for four months by Sheriff Mungo Bovey.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

James Sephton
Angus farmer fined £2k over cattle admin failures
Lidl, Dura Street
Drug-addled Dundee man caused screwdriver chaos in Lidl
Charlie McCaffrey
Driver was 'airborne' before smashing into Kinross-shire building
George Drinnan
Dundee man guilty of driving BMW at police officers, endangering their lives
Alison Forsyth
Stirling woman 'not a master criminal' for trying to steal from mother's bank account…
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Noisy neighbour blade threat
Paracetamol
Fife woman alleged to have set up fundraiser for child she is accused of…
Marley Williams.
Thug drove over victim and dragged him under car in Dundee murder bid
Pattiesmuir
Building boss threatened banker in bitter Fife village dispute, court hears
Paige Sharp
Jealous partner battered and robbed woman in Arbroath