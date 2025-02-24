Perth bedroom creeper tells court avoiding woman he terrified will be ‘piece of cake’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth bedroom creeper tells court avoiding woman he terrified will be ‘piece of cake’

Serial sex offender Robert Basterfield was placed on the sex offenders register for a decade after jurors convicted him of creeping into the woman's flat while she slept.

By Ross Gardiner
Robert Basterfield.

A serial sex offender who crept into a sleeping woman’s home and stared at her from the end of her bed has been ordered by a court not to go near her.

Robert Basterfield was brought from prison to Forfar Sheriff Court to be sentenced after jurors convicted him of the creepy intrusion.

At a trial earlier this month, the court heard a woman dozing in her own bed in St Catherine’s Square, Perth, woke to find convicted sex pest Basterfield gazing at her from the foot of her bed.

Basterfield was given a backdated prison sentence, placed on the sex offenders register and furnished with a non-harassment order to protect his victim.

Found guilty

At a trial in January, jurors heard Basterfield’s victim was snoozing in bed with a man on May 28 2023 and opened her eyes to see him in her bedroom.

Giving evidence, she said: “He asked if he could come back later. I said ‘Get the f*** out my house.'”

High risk Basterfield conducted his trial without the aid of a lawyer.

The jury rejected his claim he was only in the property to clean it, as pre-arranged.

It took jurors only half an hour to convict him of threatening or abusive behaviour.

Protection order for victim

Basterfield was brought back to the Angus court to be sentenced after being assessed by social workers.

He was placed on the sex offenders register for a decade and jailed for a year, meaning he will be liberated to his new tenancy at Perth’s Crieff Road.

Sheriff Jillian-Martin Brown said: “I obtained a report to see if there was any supervision needed on your release for your support.

“It says in terms of supervision, you’re already in receipt of voluntary support.

“In light of that, what I’ll do is just impose custody and backdate it.

“The effect of that is you’ve already served a period on remand greater than six months.”

Sheriff Martin-Brown was asked to impose a non-harassment order protecting Basterfield’s victim.

She asked if he would be able to adhere to strict orders not to contact the woman or enter her home.

“That would be a piece of cake,” he told her.

The non-harassment order will remain in place for five years.

Growing criminal record

Basterfield, who hails from Perth, Australia, hit the headlines in 2007 as the first man in Britain to be banned from “accosting” lone women under a unique five-year prevention order.

Police branded him “highly dangerous” and claimed he was “capable of using extreme violence”.

But they lost a fight to have him banned from solo contact with the opposite sex for 30 years.

Basterfield has previously been branded a public danger.

The former taxi driver was twice prosecuted for hounding females in Perthshire and was jailed in 2006 for stalking a rugby club barmaid.

In 2021, he was back in court for breaching the terms of a Sexual Offenders Prevention Order by sending hand-drawn images of male genitals to two women from his prison cell.

