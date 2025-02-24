Missing girl found in high risk sex offender’s Fife home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Missing girl found in high risk sex offender’s Fife home

The missing teenager was found in James Haggerty's Glenrothes home after a police appeal.

By Ciaran Shanks
James Haggerty
James Haggerty. Image: Facebook.

A high-risk sex offender attacked police officers after a missing girl was discovered in his Fife home.

James Haggerty admitted harbouring the 16-year-old at an address in Glenrothes shortly after he was released from prison.

He received a backdated jail sentence at Dundee Sheriff Court in June 2024 after breaching the terms of his Sexual Offences Prevention Order (SOPO).

However, the same court heard how there was no evidence of “sinister” behaviour relating to the girl, who had been reported missing from residential care.

Police in Fife launched an appeal to find the teen on December 30 last year and detectives received information on January 1 Haggerty had been spotted with her on Hogmanay.

Legal threats

Fiscal depute Nicola Caira said: “The accused was contacted and he was annoyed at officers attending at his door.

“He was threatening lawyers to stop police in the search for the child.”

Messages and phone calls were made to Haggerty by officers and he eventually admitted the child was in his address on Julian Road.

Haggerty claimed he was working in Edinburgh at the time but later told police on a call that he could “see them”.

Ms Caira said: “When the accused was informed that police would be affecting entry, he became abusive towards them and threatened to assault them and put bricks through police vehicle windows.”

The teenager and another child were found within the home.

Police assault

Haggerty returned to the property and made a “beeline” for police while walking towards them with “combative body language”.

He ran away from officers before being chased and eventually apprehended.

Haggerty, who had been remanded at HMP Perth, admitted three separate charges of assaulting police officers and resisting arrest as well as harbouring the child.

It was previously reported how Haggerty had breached his SOPO on multiple occasions with the most recent linked to a bizarre feud with fellow paedophile Adam Fraser.

Solicitor advocate Lee Qumsieh said Haggerty, who is still subject to a post-custody supervised release order, had been approached by the girl at Glenrothes bus station.

Mr Qumsieh said: “He did not know this girl and she approached him and asked if she could use his mobile phone.

“She advised him that she had left a residential care home to run away.

“His position is at that stage, he was encouraging her to go home but accepts he allowed her to attend at his address.

“He accepts he should have known better because he went through the care system for all those years and should not have been assisting her.”

‘Nothing sinister’

Mr Qumsieh said there was no evidence of anything being “untoward” and this was confirmed by the Crown after Sheriff Alastair Carmichael asked if there had been “anything sinister going on”.

Haggerty was described in a report as being a “very high risk” sex offender.

As an alternative to custody, Haggerty was placed on a restriction of liberty order for six months which will keep him indoors between 7pm and 7am.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Lee Dackers
Fife GP quit after racist assault following 12-hour shift
Kenneth Dickson
Driver banned after cyclist hit and run in Stirling
McAdam appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Arbroath thug robbed drinking buddy and chased him from home with snapped pool cue
St Johnstone's Nicky Clark scores a penalty to make it 1-0.
St Johnstone and Hibs fans in court accused over rammy on Perth streets
David Knight
Driver keeps licence after Perth crash left cyclist with horrific injuries
Sam McGuire
Perth thug jailed for police assaults will miss birth of his child
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Tayside shoplift terror and A90 drug mule
Finlay McNaughton
Ten times limit ketamine driver failed to respond to police lights and sirens in…
Post Thumbnail
Stirling Sheriff Court round-up — XL Bully bid and 'Rat' graffiti
Stephen Charters
Rapist Fife church leader died behind bars of heart disease