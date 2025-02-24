Fife GP quit after racist assault following 12-hour shift

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Fife GP quit after racist assault following 12-hour shift

Lee Dackers abused the doctor, of Pakistani descent, on the street near his surgery.

By Gary Fitzpatrick
Lee Dackers
Lee Dackers.

A GP quit his Fife medical practice after being beaten up by young thugs in a vicious racist assault as he left his office.

The doctor, of Pakistani descent, was repeatedly punched and told to “go back to your country” as he went to a nearby shop after his 12-hour shift.

Osama Farooq had only started working at the practice in High Valleyfield two weeks before the incident.

He quit the practice as a result of the assault, saying he did not feel safe working there.

His attacker was 19-year-old Lee Dackers and a younger accomplice.

Dackers, of Chapel Street, High Valleyfield, appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court last week.

He avoided a custodial sentence and was ordered to do unpaid work instead.

Racist attack

Depute fiscal Amy Robertson said at around 7pm on April 24 last year the doctor finished his shift and went to a nearby Co-op store on Chapel Street to buy items for the journey home.

The doctor heard Dackers making a racist comment as he stood outside the shop.

He told Dackers he was a doctor who had just finished a 12-hour shift at the medical practice.

The fiscal told the court Dackers said “he couldn’t care less about that, that it was their community and he should go home”.

Other comments made included, “Go back to your own country. No-one asked you to come here” and “You black P*** b*****d. Come on, then I’ll f***ing knife you.”

Lee Dackers
Lee Dackers.

Dackers grabbed the doctor by the waist and began to strike him on the head and body, as did his young companion.

He tried to drag the doctor into a bush, continuing to punch him as he did so.

A Co-op worker came outside and a passer-by shouted to Dackers: “That’s a f***ing doctor.”

There was no response from the thug, who continued to make racist comments.

Sentencing

Dr Farooq sustained cuts to his abdomen and thigh, as well as bruising.

Ms Robertson said he has since left the practice saying he no longer felt safe in High Valleyfield.

The court was told Dackers had been drinking alcohol before the incident.

He admitted assault and acting in a racially-aggravated threatening manner.

Defence solicitor Chris Sneddon said his client had no previous convictions and the assault was “out of character”.

Valleyfield Health Centre
Valleyfield Health Centre. Image: DC Thomson

Sheriff Krista Johnston said the target of the attack was “a person so valuable in the community”.

She told Dackers, “That makes you a disgrace to your community.”

She said he had “narrowly escaped going to detention”.

Instead, she imposed a community payback order with 200 hours of unpaid work and a year’s supervision.

She also ordered Dackers to write a letter of apology to the doctor and bring it to court when his order is reviewed.

It is understood the younger assailant was dealt with through the children’s panel system.

The High Valleyfield medical centre has been plagued with problems in recent years linked to a shortage of GPs.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

James Haggerty
Missing girl found in high risk sex offender's Fife home
Kenneth Dickson
Driver banned after cyclist hit and run in Stirling
McAdam appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Arbroath thug robbed drinking buddy and chased him from home with snapped pool cue
St Johnstone's Nicky Clark scores a penalty to make it 1-0.
St Johnstone and Hibs fans in court accused over rammy on Perth streets
David Knight
Driver keeps licence after Perth crash left cyclist with horrific injuries
Sam McGuire
Perth thug jailed for police assaults will miss birth of his child
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Tayside shoplift terror and A90 drug mule
Finlay McNaughton
Ten times limit ketamine driver failed to respond to police lights and sirens in…
Post Thumbnail
Stirling Sheriff Court round-up — XL Bully bid and 'Rat' graffiti
Stephen Charters
Rapist Fife church leader died behind bars of heart disease