Rapist Fife church leader died behind bars of heart disease

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Rapist Fife church leader died behind bars of heart disease

Stephen Charters was jailed in June 2022 and died days later.

By The Crime and Courts Team
Stephen Charters
Stephen Charters.

A former Fife church leader who raped a teenage churchgoer died of heart disease a week after being jailed.

Stephen Charters, 57, suddenly collapsed while carrying out cleaning duties and died inside HMP Edinburgh in June 2022.

Charters had been imprisoned at the High Court in Edinburgh for a minimum of five years and made the subject of an Order for Lifelong Restriction (OLR) – meaning he may never have been freed.

He had attacked a teenager from the Leven church in which he was involved after she reached out to him for help.

Charters was convicted of offences including rape, sexual assault and indecent conduct towards four victims committed between 1984 and 2015.

A fatal accident inquiry at Edinburgh Sheriff Court heard he had a history of breathlessness and chest pains which were consistent with angina as well as heart disease.

He had a “do not resuscitate” (DNACPR) notice on his medical files, which had been put in place in 2020.

A nurse in the jail had attempted to perform CPR but stopped when told about the notice.

FAI determination

Sheriff Julius Komorowski ruled there were no defects in any systems of working and made no recommendations.

In a written judgment, he said: “The deceased died in prison from heart disease following long-standing complaints of chest pains.

“He appears to have been attentively treated for his medical conditions in the years preceding his death.

“He was immediately attended to on his collapse, treatment only not progressing once a DNACPR order was promptly brought to notice.

“The DNACPR order reflected the sustained wishes of the deceased and was made following his discussion with a physician.

“DNACPR orders are not commonplace for that prison.

“No review date appears to have been set for the order, which seems at odds with the relevant policy, though there is no reason to think this was of any consequence for this deceased.”

Repeat offender

Charters, formerly of Galashiels in the Borders, attacked his teenage victim at a hotel in Edinburgh after she had argued with her boyfriend and appealed to him for assistance finding somewhere to stay.

Instead he booked into a hotel and subjected her to sex acts before raping her.

Charters served a previous five-year jail term in 2016 for sex crimes against children.

He maintained his innocence and imposing the OLR judge Lady Carmichael said: “You present a high risk of further sexual offending.

“You have a limited capacity for change.”

More from Courts

Jamie McGough
'Most sustained' domestic abuser assaulted woman at T in the Park
William Watson
Angus Biofuels boss fined £10k after barn roof plunge worker's 'catastrophic injuries'
James Sneddon
Kinross-shire pervert, 72, fined for illegal Amsterdam holiday
Andrew Galbraith appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Wife's secret recordings bring abusive Perthshire businessman to justice
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Caused dog's epilepsy and bra smuggler's breaches
Kawardeep Singh
Man brandished Sikh bangle in Stirling street fight
James Sephton
Angus farmer fined £2k over cattle admin failures
Roddy Grant at Perth Sheriff Court
Pub assault allegations against St Johnstone legend Roddy Grant dropped
Lidl, Dura Street
Drug-addled Dundee man caused screwdriver chaos in Lidl
Charlie McCaffrey
Driver was 'airborne' before smashing into Kinross-shire building