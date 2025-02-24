Monday court round-up — Check mate and paedo caught twice

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Monday court round-up — Check mate and paedo caught twice

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By The Crime and Courts Team
Post Thumbnail

A Dundee knifeman has been jailed after slashing a stranger’s car tyre at 8am.

Charles Christie was brought from HMP Perth to Dundee Sheriff Court to admit acting in a threatening or abusive manner and possessing an offensive weapon at The Willows on November 2 last year.

The 42-year-old began banging on a door there shouting for “Alec” before violently deflating the tyre of a Hyundai i20 outside.

He was later seen carrying a knife and a member of the public took his 21cm weapon from him and handed it to police when they arrived.

Solicitor Jane Caird explained Christie will be jailed for at least seven years this week when he attends the High Court to be sentenced for drug offences.

She explained her client had turned back to drug use in 2021 after a family tragedy.

Sheriff Tim Niven-Smith jailed Christie for 16 months, backdated to November.

The sheriff noted Christie has previous convictions for offences involving knives, a sword and a scaffolding pole.

A9 tragedy

Taxi driver Martin Gibson, from Saunchie, admitted causing the death of an Arbroath motorcyclist John Hammertson, 63, after failing to give way to him on the A9 in Perthshire in May 2023. He will be sentenced later.

Martin Gibson
Martin Gibson. Image: Facebook

Check mate for chess slasher

A man who slashed a friend in Fife after they fell out over a chess game has been jailed for 20 months.

Douglas Whyte left a deep cut to his victim’s wrist, exposing the tendons and requiring surgery.

Whyte, 50, of Midfield Terrace, Steelend, appeared for sentencing at Dunfermline Sheriff Court after previously admitting, on March 2 2023 at his home, assaulting the with a knife to his severe injury, permanent disfigurement and permanent impairment.

The court was previously told they drinking whisky and playing chess in the living room and Whyte became aggressive, saying his friend thought he was better than him.

He made a comment about a bread knife and went to the kitchen and the victim’s next recollection was of feeling warm blood on his arm and knowing he had to get out of the house.

He went home with blood dripping from a cut on his left wrist just above his hand.

Douglas Whyte
Douglas Whyte lost his temper playing chess.

When arrested, Whyte told police: “I stabbed him. He goaded me. We were sitting playing chess.

“He came at me and he said ‘go get a bread knife’ so I went and got one. I just hope he’s not f****** dead. This is surreal to me.”

The victim has been left with a large scar and a lump on his wrist which he has been told will never go away and has difficulties with strength and movement in his wrist, affecting his ability to carry out his job.

Defence solicitor Russel McPhate said, “This was very much out of character.”

Sheriff Krista Johnston told Whyte, “This was a deliberate attack on a so-called friend, unprovoked and over a game of chess.

“You inflicted a horrific injury on him and from his impact statement it is clear this will leave a lasting effect both physically and psychologically.

“You’ve expressed no real remorse and have blamed the victim.”

GP quit after attack

A GP quit his Fife medical practice after being beaten up by young thugs including 19-year-old Lee Dackers, in a vicious racist assault as he left his office. The doctor, of Pakistani descent, was repeatedly punched and told to “go back to your country” as he went to a nearby shop after his 12-hour shift at the practice in High Valleyfield.

Lee Dackers
Lee Dackers.

Reconciled after abuse

A woman was left bruised after being attacked and spat at by her partner during four months of abuse.

Shaun Roeleveld repeatedly pushed the woman and punched her on the head.

Roeleveld was ordered to perform 120 hours unpaid work after he admitted engaging in an abusive course of conduct between July 1 and November 25 last year in Dundee.

The city’s sheriff court heard how the woman finally called the police after he began repeatedly kicking her front door.

Describing some of the abuse, prosecutor Nicola Caira said: “On one occasion, the accused pushed her into a door frame which caused bruising to her arm.

“On another occasion, the accused was upset at the complainer having other males on her social media.

“The accused punched the television on the living room wall with such force that the screen cracked and it fell off the wall mount.”

Shaun Roeleveld
Shaun Roeleveld. Image: Facebook

Roeleveld, of Grampian Gardens, pled guilty to repeatedly shouting, swearing, acting aggressively, making threats, pushing the woman against a door frame, repeatedly pushing her on the body, damaging a television, punching her on the head. kicking a door and spitting at her.

Solicitor Joe Myles said the 23-year-old and the woman, who was sitting in court, have since reconciled.

Mr Myles said: “Much of these matters relate to his immaturity, jealousy and lack of relationship experience.”

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael said: “I have a more serious view about this behaviour and an element of punishment is needed, as well as an element of education to improve your behaviour.”

Roeleveld was also placed on supervision for a year.

Caught twice

A man was twice caught by paedophile hunters sending sex messages to adult decoys he thought were young girls.

Philip Magee, 45, was living in Lochgelly at the time but has now moved to Huntingdon in England.

At Dunfermline Sheriff Court, he admitted that between May 20 and 24 at Paul Street, Lochgelly, he sent written communications of a sexual nature and attempted to communicate indecently with a child.

He also admitted that between May 1 and June 1, he committed the same offence with a different person.

Philip Magee
Philip Magee.

Defence solicitor Amy Harley said her client had been going through “a difficult period” involving the breakdown of his marriage and was “struggling at work with difficult targets”.

His “loneliness and isolation” led to a decline in his mental health, she added.

Magee lost his job but is now working in a warehouse.

Sheriff Krista Johnston said she had intended to jail Magee but had been “talked down” by the defence solicitor and instead imposed 300 hours of unpaid work, two years of supervision and five years on the sex offenders register.

Harboured vulnerable child

A high-risk sex offender attacked police officers after a missing girl was discovered in his Fife home. James Haggerty admitted harbouring the 16-year-old at an address in Glenrothes shortly after he was released from prison.

James Haggerty
James Haggerty. Image: Facebook.

More time on supervision

A repeat sex offender who spat at a woman after harassing her at her front door has been placed on stringent supervision.

Ernest Petrie targeted the woman at an address in the Hilltown area of Dundee on August 27 last year – two years after he licked a woman and tried to kiss her in the city centre.

Petrie stood trial at Dundee Sheriff Court and was convicted by a sheriff.

The 50-year-old, who was remanded at HMP Perth, was convicted of communicating indecently with the woman and assaulting her by attending her front door, engaging her in conversation, seizing hold of her hand, refusing to release it, struggling with her, smelling his fingers, stepping towards her in a sexual manner and making sexual remarks before spitting towards her.

Solicitor Anika Jethwa said the deterioration in her client’s mental health – he has been diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder – was exacerbated by his abuse of substances.

Ernest Petrie
Ernest Petrie.

In February 2024, Petrie, of Strathmartine Road, was placed on the sex offenders register for 12 months and made subject to social work supervision for the August 2022 offence.

Petrie was placed on the register for 18 months, the same period as his new supervision order and must comply with mental health and addiction services as part of a conduct requirement. A three-year non-harassment order was also imposed.

