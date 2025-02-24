‘Horrific odour’ robber forced his way into Dundee home, throttled woman and stole handbag

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Horrific odour’ robber forced his way into Dundee home, throttled woman and stole handbag

Stinking crack addict William Humphreys was jailed for four years after police found him caked in fresh and stale faeces.

By Ross Gardiner
William Humphreys
William Humphreys. Image: Police Scotland

A Dundee pensioner was robbed in her own home when a faeces-encrusted crack addict with a “horrific odour” forced his way in late at night.

William Humphreys was jailed for four years after barging his way into an ill 69-year-old’s home, throttling her and robbing her of items including precious photographs.

One-legged Humphreys throttled the woman on her own couch for two minutes before making off.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard his victim is now terrified to leave her home.

Humphreys’ bid to hand over benefits he has been accruing since the offence in exchange for his freedom was thrown out by a sheriff who labelled the incident “particularly nasty.”

Grotesque robbery

Prosecutor Joanne Ritchie explained Humphreys’ victim had been at home when a man arrived at her door and identified himself as Ricky, a friend of hers.

When she opened the door, she was faced with one-legged Humphreys, wearing dirty clothing and with a “horrific odour.”

He pushed the woman on the chest, causing her to fall to the ground.

Supporting himself against the wall, he hopped into the living room and pushed the woman onto her sofa when she followed him.

He seized her neck for a minute or two and ripped her necklace off, before making off with her purse.

He left the woman terrified and her house full of dirty marks.

He was discovered at a flat in Dalfield Court and told police he had been there all night.

Officers were concerned for his state of hygiene when they arrested him, noting he was covered in fresh and older faeces.

‘Horrific’ admission

HMP Perth inmate Humphreys previously admitted the January 3 2023 assault and robbery of a purse containing £60, cards, receipts and photographs.

The court heard Humphreys, 49, has been offending since 1992 and has seven assault convictions on his record.

Solicitor Nick Whelan said: “His words were that this was horrific.

“He was in the throes of a fairly significant crack cocaine problem.

“He’s taken the time while in Perth Prison to enter education for the first time since he was 14 – he’s learning computer courses.

“His benefits have still been getting paid. He’s now accumulated around £3,500. It could be that an appropriate sentence is a significant compensation order.”

‘Derisory’ benefits offer

Sheriff Tim Niven-Smith jailed Humphreys for four years, backdated to October 30 last year, rejecting his bid to “buy his way out of jail”.

He said: “It shows the depths of depravity he’s reached.

“It can’t be happenstance that you attended, identified yourself by a name which was not your name and coincidentally is the name of a friend of your victim.

“There must have been an element of pre-planning.

“She suffers from COPD and I consider her to be vulnerable.

“This is a particularly nasty assault. The nature of the attack was sustained.

“You then stole items from her. You took from her… not just items that are easily replaced but family photographs.

“Often for those in their late 60s, 70s and above, family photographs can be of very significant sentimental value.

“I have no doubt that you rifled through, took what you thought was valuable and simply discarded the rest.

“These images may be lost forever. There is no alternative to custody.

“Whilst the injury was minimal despite the level of force and strangulation, you have left your victim terrified to leave her house.

“That is you who has done that and you offer a derisory amount of money as if it would offer proper recompense.”

The sheriff also made a 10-year non-harassment order to protect Humphreys’ victim.

