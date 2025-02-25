Drink-drive secretary clutched Jack Daniel’s bottle as she drove in Fife hospital car park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Drink-drive secretary clutched Jack Daniel’s bottle as she drove in Fife hospital car park

Jill Quinn was fined and banned after admitting drink-driving.

By Gary Fitzpatrick
Jill Quinn
Jill Quinn. Image: Facebook.

A drunk secretary drove around a hospital car park with a bottle of Jack Daniel’s in her hand.

When police breathalysed Jill Quinn at Dunfermline’s Queen Margaret Hospital, they found she was almost five times over the limit.

Quinn, 41, of The Laurels, Tullibody, appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

She admitted that on January 21 at Queen Margaret Hospital, Whitefield Road, she drove with excess alcohol (103mics/ 22).

Depute fiscal Amy Robertson said a witness saw Quinn driving in the hospital car park at around 1.30pm and she appeared to be intoxicated.

“She had one hand on the steering wheel and the other holding a bottle of Jack Daniel’s,” added the depute.

She drove from the direction of the site entrance into the car park, parked her car and entered the hospital.

Police were called and officers found the car before going into the hospital, where Quinn was in her office.

She confirmed she had been driving and said: “I had three whiskies last night.”

Queen Margaret Hospital, Dunfermline
Queen Margaret Hospital, Dunfermline.

Defence solicitor Shona Westwood said her client works at the hospital as a secretary and “had a bit of an alcohol problem at the time”.

She went on: “She’s absolutely mortified and just very grateful no-one was hurt.

“Her personal circumstances were very stressful at the time.

“She was moving her vehicle in the car park but appreciates it was a very foolish decision.”

Sheriff Krista Johnston said, “The circumstances here are very concerning” but noted Quinn was a first offender.

She added: “I hope this represents rock bottom and things can improve for you.”

Quinn was fined £420 and banned from driving for 16 months.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Helen Brunt
Killer Staffy owner must pay compensation after fatal dog attack in Perthshire
Ben Johnston, Dundee Sheriff Court
Extended jail term for Dundee delivery driver predator who 'roamed streets' for victims
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Check mate and paedo caught twice
John Hammerton
Taxi driver admits causing Arbroath biker's death in A9 crash
Robert Basterfield
Perth bedroom creeper tells court avoiding woman he terrified will be 'piece of cake'
William Humphreys
'Horrific odour' robber forced his way into Dundee home, throttled woman and stole handbag
Lee Dackers
Fife GP quit after racist assault following 12-hour shift
James Haggerty
Missing girl found in high risk sex offender's Fife home
Kenneth Dickson
Driver banned after cyclist hit and run in Stirling
McAdam appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Arbroath thug robbed drinking buddy and chased him from home with snapped pool cue