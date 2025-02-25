Drink-drive secretary clutched Jack Daniel’s bottle as she drove in Fife hospital car park

A drunk secretary drove around a hospital car park with a bottle of Jack Daniel’s in her hand.

When police breathalysed Jill Quinn at Dunfermline’s Queen Margaret Hospital, they found she was almost five times over the limit.

Quinn, 41, of The Laurels, Tullibody, appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

She admitted that on January 21 at Queen Margaret Hospital, Whitefield Road, she drove with excess alcohol (103mics/ 22).

Depute fiscal Amy Robertson said a witness saw Quinn driving in the hospital car park at around 1.30pm and she appeared to be intoxicated.

“She had one hand on the steering wheel and the other holding a bottle of Jack Daniel’s,” added the depute.

She drove from the direction of the site entrance into the car park, parked her car and entered the hospital.

Police were called and officers found the car before going into the hospital, where Quinn was in her office.

She confirmed she had been driving and said: “I had three whiskies last night.”

Defence solicitor Shona Westwood said her client works at the hospital as a secretary and “had a bit of an alcohol problem at the time”.

She went on: “She’s absolutely mortified and just very grateful no-one was hurt.

“Her personal circumstances were very stressful at the time.

“She was moving her vehicle in the car park but appreciates it was a very foolish decision.”

Sheriff Krista Johnston said, “The circumstances here are very concerning” but noted Quinn was a first offender.

She added: “I hope this represents rock bottom and things can improve for you.”

Quinn was fined £420 and banned from driving for 16 months.

