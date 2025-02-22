St Johnstone and Hibs fans in court accused over rammy on Perth streets

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Courts

St Johnstone and Hibs fans in court accused over rammy on Perth streets

Supporters face allegations of causing a disturbance on the day of their teams' New Year Scottish Premiership clash.

By Jamie Buchan
St Johnstone's Nicky Clark scores a penalty to make it 1-0.
St Johnstone's Nicky Clark scores a penalty to make it 1-0. Image: SNS.

Nine football fans have appeared in court accused of being involved in a violent rammy on the streets of Perth.

Hibs and Saints supporters face allegations of causing a disturbance on the day of their teams’ New Year Scottish Premiership clash.

It is alleged the men, whose ages range from 18 to 57, caused disorder in the city’s Long Causeway and Strathtay Road, near McDiarmid Stadium, on January 2.

All nine appeared in the dock at Perth Sheriff Court and tendered pleas of not guilty.

Most were released on standard bail conditions, pending a trial later this year.

The group are accused of causing a disturbance on Strathtay Road, Perth.

Two of the men were also ordered to stay clear of any St Johnstone or Hibernian matches.

They also cannot be within 100m of any stadium hosting a game involving either side, two hours before the match begins and for two hours after.

Allegations

The accused are:

  • Connor Reilly, 32, of Wauchope Crescent, Edinburgh
  • Ross Laughlin, 23, of Maple Road, Perth
  • Felix Neil, 18, of Rowan Terrace, Perth
  • Ciaran Sinclair, 22, of Rona Court, Perth
  • Euan Borland, 23, of Strathtay Road, Perth
  • Ryan Brown, 26, of Rannoch Road, Perth
  • Nathan Bartlett, 31, of Eriskay Place, Perth
  • Cameron Lorimer, 23, of Staffa Court, Perth
  • Gabriel Greechan, 57, of Carnbee Avenue, Edinburgh

It is alleged – while acting with others – they conducted themselves in a disorderly manner by shouting, swearing, repeatedly uttering threats of violence and challenging others to a fight.

They are further accused of refusing to disperse from both streets.

All nine denied both breach of the peace charges.

‘Disproportionate’ bail conditions

Prosecutor Stuart Hamilton said the charges stemmed from alleged incidents involving about 30 people.

He asked the court to impose special bail conditions – banning them from attending Hibs and St Johnstone games – for all nine accused.

Lawyers for some of the men however argued the measures were effectively football banning orders and would be “disproportionate” at this stage in proceedings.

Sheriff Clair McLachlan imposed special bail conditions on two accused.

A trial was set for May 22, with an intermediate hearing earlier that month.

The Hibs-St Johnstone game at McDiarmid Park, which kicked off at 3pm, finished in a 1-1 draw.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

