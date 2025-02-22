St Johnstone and Hibs fans in court accused over rammy on Perth streets

Nine football fans have appeared in court accused of being involved in a violent rammy on the streets of Perth.

Hibs and Saints supporters face allegations of causing a disturbance on the day of their teams’ New Year Scottish Premiership clash.

It is alleged the men, whose ages range from 18 to 57, caused disorder in the city’s Long Causeway and Strathtay Road, near McDiarmid Stadium, on January 2.

All nine appeared in the dock at Perth Sheriff Court and tendered pleas of not guilty.

Most were released on standard bail conditions, pending a trial later this year.

Two of the men were also ordered to stay clear of any St Johnstone or Hibernian matches.

They also cannot be within 100m of any stadium hosting a game involving either side, two hours before the match begins and for two hours after.

Allegations

The accused are:

Connor Reilly, 32, of Wauchope Crescent, Edinburgh

Ross Laughlin, 23, of Maple Road, Perth

Felix Neil, 18, of Rowan Terrace, Perth

Ciaran Sinclair, 22, of Rona Court, Perth

Euan Borland, 23, of Strathtay Road, Perth

Ryan Brown, 26, of Rannoch Road, Perth

Nathan Bartlett, 31, of Eriskay Place, Perth

Cameron Lorimer, 23, of Staffa Court, Perth

Gabriel Greechan, 57, of Carnbee Avenue, Edinburgh

It is alleged – while acting with others – they conducted themselves in a disorderly manner by shouting, swearing, repeatedly uttering threats of violence and challenging others to a fight.

They are further accused of refusing to disperse from both streets.

All nine denied both breach of the peace charges.

‘Disproportionate’ bail conditions

Prosecutor Stuart Hamilton said the charges stemmed from alleged incidents involving about 30 people.

He asked the court to impose special bail conditions – banning them from attending Hibs and St Johnstone games – for all nine accused.

Lawyers for some of the men however argued the measures were effectively football banning orders and would be “disproportionate” at this stage in proceedings.

Sheriff Clair McLachlan imposed special bail conditions on two accused.

A trial was set for May 22, with an intermediate hearing earlier that month.

The Hibs-St Johnstone game at McDiarmid Park, which kicked off at 3pm, finished in a 1-1 draw.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.