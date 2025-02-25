Justice for child sex abuse survivor 15 years after Fife attacker turned family against her

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Justice for child sex abuse survivor 15 years after Fife attacker turned family against her

Johnstone Blake from Glenrothes finally admitted his guilt in court in Dundee.

By Ciaran Shanks
Dundee Sheriff Court
Blake finally confessed and appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.

A survivor of child sex abuse was denied justice for 15 years after her Fife attacker helped turn her family against her.

Johnstone Blake carried out a “sustained catalogue” of sex crimes against two young girls.

Blake, 65, turned round and said “I’m sorry” to two women in the public gallery of a Dundee courtroom prior to being remanded in custody on Friday.

It was revealed how one of the girls had originally complained about predator Blake in 2009 but withdrew the allegations after she was accused of lying.

However, Blake was finally snared after the girl – now in her 30s – recorded him making admissions during a phone call

Sheriff Tim Niven-Smith said: “It’s unfortunate and regrettable that the complainer was denied justice for such a long time, particularly by the accused failing to own up to his guilt and her family proceeding on the basis he was innocent and she was lying when the reverse was true.

“He had perpetrated this sustained course of sexual abuse and she was telling the truth.”

Hogmanay attack

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how both survivors have been left with significant mental trauma as a result of Blake’s vile actions.

The first girl was targeted minutes into a new year by Blake when he got into bed with her while she was asleep.

She was around 14 or 15 at the time while Blake was around 30.

During a Hogmanay party, the girl sat on Blake’s lap while he selected music.

The court was told how she was “terrified” as Blake sexually abused her later that night and felt pain before moving, causing her knee to strike him

Fiscal depute Joanne Ritchie said: “The accused did not attempt to resolve what happened and just laid down on the floor next to the bed.

“She rolled herself into a ball and waited for other adults to wake up.

“She thought it was her fault as she agreed to sit on his lap. She did not make any disclosures.”

Caught in recording

The second girl was aged between 13 and 15 at the time of the abuse she suffered and remembered three separate occasions when Blake attacked her.

The abuse happened in a similar fashion, with the creep urging her not to tell anyone.

She told what happened in 2009, which prompted an investigation by the social work department.

However, members of her family did not believe her and accused her of lying.

“She felt guilty for the impact of reporting the matter and felt hated,” Ms Ritchie said.

“She withdrew the complaint and gave an additional statement in February 2009 and said she had made a false allegation.”

She later received counselling for the trauma she endured and made a call to Blake where she informed him that she was going to discuss the abuse he inflicted.

The phone call was recorded, with Blake heard to say: “You’re not going to bring all this up again? For f*** sake.

“You’re going to have me stressed to f***. The guilt on my back is f***ing massive.”

The audio was eventually played to the authorities and Blake later admitted to abuse to police officers.

Custody

Blake, of Tyrie Crescent in Glenrothes, pled guilty to two separate sex abuse charges with the first occurring in the late 80s and the other on various occasions between 2006 and 2009, all at addresses in Fife.

Solicitor advocate Lee Qumsieh said Blake, who brought a large, black holdall into the dock, no longer wanted his liberty to continue.

Mr Qumsieh said: “Clearly these are very serious charges with a number of aggravating features and he is well aware of that.

“He is realistic about the situation and understands that a custodial sentence will ultimately be imposed.”

Sheriff Niven-Smith added: “The accused has adopted a realistic position if he realises the only sentence can be imposed for a sustained catalogue of sexual offences against children is custody.”

Sentence was deferred on Blake, who was placed on the sex offenders register, until March for a social work report to be prepared.

