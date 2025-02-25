Killer Staffy owner must pay compensation after fatal dog attack in Perthshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Killer Staffy owner must pay compensation after fatal dog attack in Perthshire

A judge told Helen Brunt he declined to view photos of the dead Labrador because he had already "heard enough" of the "disturbing" incident.

By Jamie Buchan
Helen Brunt
Helen Brunt was in charge of the dangerously out of control dog.

A woman whose runaway dog attacked and killed a Labrador outside her Perthshire home has been ordered to pay compensation.

Staffordshire Bull Terrier Zara escaped from its garden and sprang at the passing pet, latching onto its throat.

The dog’s owner and a passing motorist fought for 20 minutes to forcibly remove the Staffy but she broke free and attacked the dog again as it lay lifeless on the ground.

Perth’s Justice of the Peace Court heard how Zara had earlier mauled a sheep at the same spot.

Her owner Helen Brunt, 60, pled guilty to allowing Zara to be dangerously out of control at her home near Tummel Bridge, Kinloch Rannoch, last summer.

The court heard she put Zara to sleep shortly after the distressing incident on June 25.

‘Disturbing’

Brunt, who receives benefits, was ordered to pay the lab’s owners £700 compensation.

She was further fined £150.

JP Allan Robertson told Brunt: “The first time I heard the circumstances of this case was in your absence.

“I was offered sight of photographs of the dog which was deceased but I declined because I had heard enough and what I had had heard was quite disturbing.”

Helen Brunt appeared at Perth’s Justice of the Peace Court.

He said: “What is concerning is that this dog of yours previously harmed a sheep by escaping by the same means.

“So it is disturbing to hear it went on to kill this person’s dog.”

Defence agent Billy Somerville explained Zara had escaped through a pipe in his client’s garden.

The court heard warm weather had led to a low water flow, allowing the dog to slip through easily.

Sheep attack

Fiscal depute Stephanie Paterson, prosecuting, described the earlier incident involving a sheep.

“Directly outside the accused’s home address, a witness observed a grey Staffordshire Bull Terrier biting the sheep in the neck.

“They could see blood and the sheep appeared to be barely alive.”

The attack happened near Helen Brunt’s cottage at Tummel Bridge, Perthshire.

Ms Paterson said: “No other persons were in the area so the witness stopped to try and distract the dog.

“The dog ran off and police were called.”

Later Brunt confirmed that the dog was hers and had escaped from her garden.

Ms Paterson said: “The owner of the sheep did not want to pursue matters in a criminal forum and was happy to settle things privately.”

Struggled to drag Zara away

The prosecutor said the incident with the red Labrador happened at the same spot.

The dog and a second Labrador were being walked by their owner past Brunt’s home.

“He became aware of Zara the Staffordshire Bull Terrier running towards them,” said Ms Paterson.

“The dog immediately bit his red Labrador to the throat and latched on.

“In an attempt to intervene, the witness tried to remove Zara from his Labrador but struggled to pull it away.

“He was also terrified that the dog would turn on him.”

Perth Sheriff Court.

The fiscal depute said his efforts to restrain the dog were hindered because she was not wearing a collar.

A passer-by stopped to help and the two men managed to drag Zara off but she broke free and attacked the now unconscious lab, biting through its right rear leg.

After struggling for about 20 minutes, Zara’s attention turned to the other Labrador and tried to bite it, before running off into nearby trees.

Ms Paterson said the dead dog suffered a neck wound “about the depth of an index finger”.

When Brunt was spoken to by police she told them: “That’ll be Zara.”

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Jill Quinn
Drink-drive secretary clutched Jack Daniel's bottle as she drove in Fife hospital car park
Ben Johnston, Dundee Sheriff Court
Extended jail term for Dundee delivery driver predator who 'roamed streets' for victims
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Check mate and paedo caught twice
John Hammerton
Taxi driver admits causing Arbroath biker's death in A9 crash
Robert Basterfield
Perth bedroom creeper tells court avoiding woman he terrified will be 'piece of cake'
William Humphreys
'Horrific odour' robber forced his way into Dundee home, throttled woman and stole handbag
Lee Dackers
Fife GP quit after racist assault following 12-hour shift
James Haggerty
Missing girl found in high risk sex offender's Fife home
Kenneth Dickson
Driver banned after cyclist hit and run in Stirling
McAdam appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Arbroath thug robbed drinking buddy and chased him from home with snapped pool cue