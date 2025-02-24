Taxi driver admits causing Arbroath biker’s death in A9 crash

A taxi driver has admitted causing the death of an Arbroath motorcyclist after failing to give way to him on the A9 in Perthshire.

John Hammerton, a former Royal Marine, called his partner to let her know that he would soon be home after travelling on his Triumph motorbike from England.

However, the 63-year-old would be pronounced dead just over an hour later after colliding with Martin Gibson’s taxi near Auchterarder on May 19 2023.

Gibson, 58, is awaiting sentence after pleading guilty at Dundee Sheriff Court to causing Mr Hammerton’s death by careless driving.

Passing motorists desperately fought to save Mr Hammerton but he was pronounced dead shortly before midnight.

Distressing dashcam footage from inside Gibson’s vehicle captured the horrific crash and was played to the court.

Members of Mr Hammerton’s family were present to watch Gibson plead guilty.

Gibson was carrying a couple in his Skoda Superb private hire taxi prior to approaching the junction with the A824.

He later told police: “I didn’t see him,” but crash investigators said this was “inexplicable” because of how well-lit that section of the road was.

Fiscal depute Anna Robertson said: “The Skoda driven by the accused approached the junction of the A824 with the A9 and slowed to about 20mph but did not stop.

“The driver looked to his right and thereafter, continued forwards and committed to crossing the northbound carriageway.

“The Skoda intended to cross onto the southbound carriageway and continue south towards Stirling.

“A collision occurred halfway across the northbound carriageway.

“The point of impact was at the mid-section of the Skoda and the collision caused its rear to rotate in a clockwise direction.”

The Skoda’s rear nearside tyre “folded over” and spun into the central gap opposite the junction.

Ms Robertson described how northbound traveller Christopher Pearson came across the scene and began CPR on Mr Hammerton.

A passing first responder and another man helped to provide first aid.

Emergency services raced to the road and Mr Hammerton was pronounced dead by medics at 11.59pm.

The court was told how Mr Hammerton had earlier contacted his partner to let her know that he was 10 miles from Stirling and would have been home in Arbroath by midnight.

Mr Hammerton had been working in Slough as a medic on a film set.

An investigation concluded that Gibson had a minimum of six seconds where Mr Hammerton’s bike would have been visible.

Ms Robertson added: “There is, in the opinion of the investigators, no reasonable explanation for the failure to observe the motorcycle other than to put it down to inattentiveness on the part of the Skoda driver.

“Especially given how visible the motorcycle must have been in such a well-lit section of carriageway, and with its headlight illuminated.

“The motorcyclist was positioned where he should have been and was there to be seen. The Skoda driver has inexplicably failed to see him.”

Gibson, of Posthill in Sauchie, suffered multiple broken ribs in the crash while rear passenger Laura Boyle suffered minor injuries.

He pled guilty to causing Mr Hammerton’s death and injuries to Ms Boyle.

Defence counsel Gareth Reid said: “On behalf of Mr Gibson, I tender to this court an apology to the relatives and loved ones of Mr Hammerton.

“There are no words which could lessen the grief and loss they have had to endure but Mr Gibson is genuinely sorry for what happened that day.”

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael deferred sentence on Gibson, who has previous convictions for driving offences, until next month for a social work report to be prepared.

He was disqualified from driving on an interim basis.

