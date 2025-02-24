Taxi driver admits causing Arbroath biker’s death in A9 crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Taxi driver admits causing Arbroath biker’s death in A9 crash

Taxi driver Martin Gibson said he did not see biker John Hammerton on the road.

By Ciaran Shanks
John Hammerton
John Hammerton died in the A9 accident. Image: JustGiving

A taxi driver has admitted causing the death of an Arbroath motorcyclist after failing to give way to him on the A9 in Perthshire.

John Hammerton, a former Royal Marine, called his partner to let her know that he would soon be home after travelling on his Triumph motorbike from England.

However, the 63-year-old would be pronounced dead just over an hour later after colliding with Martin Gibson’s taxi near Auchterarder on May 19 2023.

Gibson, 58, is awaiting sentence after pleading guilty at Dundee Sheriff Court to causing Mr Hammerton’s death by careless driving.

Passing motorists desperately fought to save Mr Hammerton but he was pronounced dead shortly before midnight.

Distressing dashcam footage from inside Gibson’s vehicle captured the horrific crash and was played to the court.

Members of Mr Hammerton’s family were present to watch Gibson plead guilty.

Martin Gibson
Martin Gibson pled guilty. Image: Facebook

Gibson was carrying a couple in his Skoda Superb private hire taxi prior to approaching the junction with the A824.

He later told police: “I didn’t see him,” but crash investigators said this was “inexplicable” because of how well-lit that section of the road was.

Fiscal depute Anna Robertson said: “The Skoda driven by the accused approached the junction of the A824 with the A9 and slowed to about 20mph but did not stop.

“The driver looked to his right and thereafter, continued forwards and committed to crossing the northbound carriageway.

“The Skoda intended to cross onto the southbound carriageway and continue south towards Stirling.

“A collision occurred halfway across the northbound carriageway.

“The point of impact was at the mid-section of the Skoda and the collision caused its rear to rotate in a clockwise direction.”

The Skoda’s rear nearside tyre “folded over” and spun into the central gap opposite the junction.

The crash happened on the A9 near Auchterarder.

Ms Robertson described how northbound traveller Christopher Pearson came across the scene and began CPR on Mr Hammerton.

A passing first responder and another man helped to provide first aid.

Emergency services raced to the road and Mr Hammerton was pronounced dead by medics at 11.59pm.

The court was told how Mr Hammerton had earlier contacted his partner to let her know that he was 10 miles from Stirling and would have been home in Arbroath by midnight.

Mr Hammerton had been working in Slough as a medic on a film set.

An investigation concluded that Gibson had a minimum of six seconds where Mr Hammerton’s bike would have been visible.

Ms Robertson added: “There is, in the opinion of the investigators, no reasonable explanation for the failure to observe the motorcycle other than to put it down to inattentiveness on the part of the Skoda driver.

“Especially given how visible the motorcycle must have been in such a well-lit section of carriageway, and with its headlight illuminated.

“The motorcyclist was positioned where he should have been and was there to be seen. The Skoda driver has inexplicably failed to see him.”

John Hammerton
John Hammerton. Image: Facebook

Gibson, of Posthill in Sauchie, suffered multiple broken ribs in the crash while rear passenger Laura Boyle suffered minor injuries.

He pled guilty to causing Mr Hammerton’s death and injuries to Ms Boyle.

Defence counsel Gareth Reid said: “On behalf of Mr Gibson, I tender to this court an apology to the relatives and loved ones of Mr Hammerton.

“There are no words which could lessen the grief and loss they have had to endure but Mr Gibson is genuinely sorry for what happened that day.”

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael deferred sentence on Gibson, who has previous convictions for driving offences, until next month for a social work report to be prepared.

He was disqualified from driving on an interim basis.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

