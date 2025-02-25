Tuesday court round-up — Guesthouse scam guilt and violent attacks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tuesday court round-up — Guesthouse scam guilt and violent attacks

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By The Crime and Courts Team
Post Thumbnail

A woman carried out a violent attack outside a city supermarket.

Jacqueline Tollady threw the man to the floor and kicked his head on November 11 outside Tesco in the Hawkhill area of Dundee.

A child was present during the assault with a sheriff played CCTV footage which captured the incident.

Tollady, 34, previously pled guilty and returned to Dundee Sheriff Court for sentencing after reports were prepared.

Solicitor advocate Jane Caird said Tollady disputed the attack being called a “stamp”.

Sheriff Gregor Murray said: “She’s extremely fortunate, given the force, that there wasn’t injury or most pertinently serious injury.”

Ms Caird said Tollady had issues with her partner prior to the assault and a struggle had taken place, confirmed by fiscal depute Sarah High.

Tollady, of Artillery Lane, was ordered to perform 160 hours of unpaid work as an alternative to custody and placed on supervision for 15 months.

Sheriff Murray said: “It’s substantially aggravated by the fact it took place in a very public location and a child was present.

“If you do not do what I’m giving you the opportunity to do you will go to custody.”

“Taxi” predator jailed

A predatory Dundee delivery driver who “roamed the streets” for drunk female victims has been given an extended jail term. Ben Johnston was convicted of sexually assaulting two females with the intention of raping them. Dundee Sheriff Court heard he sat at an unofficial rank with the word “taxi” etched into dirt on his car when he gave one woman a lift home before abusing her.

Ben Johnston, Dundee Sheriff Court
Ben Johnston was sentenced at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Single punch

A man who caused his victim to suffer a brain bleed after felling him with a single punch outside a Glenrothes nightclub has been placed on a curfew.

Lee Herd, 33, attacked Aiden Davidson, causing him to fall and hit his head on a kerb near Styx in the town’s Caskieberran Road during the early hours of September 3 2023.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard Mr Davidson and his brother had become embroiled in an argument with bouncers after being refused entry.

Herd, who was outside the venue, claimed he had felt threatened by the pair.

Sheriff Robert More told Herd, of Cardenden Road, Cardenden, the “consequences might have been different on another day” but were “unfortunately for you serious”.

He placed Herd on a restriction of liberty order, requiring him to remain in his home from 9pm to 6am for 135 days.

Killer dog compo

A woman whose runaway dog attacked and killed a Labrador outside her Perthshire home has been ordered to pay compensation. Helen Brunt‘s Staffordshire Bull Terrier escaped from its garden and sprang at the passing pet, latching onto its throat near Kinloch Rannoch.

Helen Brunt
Helen Brunt was in charge of the dangerously out of control dog.

Guesthouse scam guilt

A driver pocketed nearly £18,000 from a cash and carry in a bogus guesthouse scam.

Colin Woods, 56, of Cowdenbeath, falsely claimed he was staying in Glasgow city centre while on duty between September 2021 and April 2023.

Woods submitted invoice receipts from the “KB Guesthouse” to the Booker Group firm when he was actually staying at his partner’s Kevin Rafferty home in Glasgow.

The scam was uncovered after a company investigation found the guesthouse did not exist and Woods was found guilty at Glasgow Sheriff Court of embezzling £17,931 from Booker Group.

The court heard despite there being no company policy which stops employees staying with friends and family, workers were only allowed to claim money back for meals in those circumstances.

In evidence, Woods claimed a former senior employee told him he could claim for accommodation and to get an invoice book but not not “rip the a**e out of it”.

Woods claimed that he paid his partner 90% of the cash received by Booker for his stays.

Sheriff Mary Shields stated to Woods when convicting him: “I did not believe your evidence and I find you guilty. Your evidence lacked cohesion, logic and sense.”

Sentence was deferred pending background reports until next month.

Ban for serial creep

A serial sex offender who crept into a sleeping woman’s home and stared at her from the end of her bed has been ordered by a court not to go near her. Robert Basterfield was brought from prison to Forfar Sheriff Court to be sentenced after jurors convicted him of the creepy intrusion in Perth.

Robert Basterfield
Robert Basterfield.

Pervert breach

A pervert who propositioned two schoolgirls in a Perthshire town has been fined £200 for breaching a strict court order.

John Pollock was placed on the sex offenders register in September after admitting asking 15-year-olds for oral sex in Aberfeldy in April 2023.

The 61-year-old was placed on supervision for a year, as a direct alternative to custody.

Pollock, of Union Street, Perth, returned to the dock and pled guilty to failing to notify police about a new bank debit card between December 28 2024 and January 10 this year – a breach of his sex offender notification requirements.

Sheriff Clair McLachlan told him: “These conditions were put in place for a reason and they need to be complied with.”

Cleaver terror

Police descended on a Dundee restaurant after a drugged-up diner wandered into the kitchen while possessing a knife and a cleaver. Luke Mackie, 24, frightened staff and diners at Taza, City Quay, with his “erratic” behaviour while high on cannabis.

Taza, City Quay
Taza, City Quay. Image: DC Thomson

Pain from pain relief vape

Alistair Thomson, 52, of Dishlandtown Street in Arbroath, was caught high behind the wheel between Monifieth and Carnoustie with excess Delta-9-THC (6.4mics/ 2).

Police had spotted him driving erratically on the B930 on the evening of July 27 last year.

Solicitor Nick Whelan told Forfar Sheriff Court: “He uses a cannabis vape. The reason he uses that is he suffers from quite severe arthritis.

“He found at that time this was the only thing that was helping him, particularly getting to sleep.”

Sheriff Mark Thorley fined Thomson £470 altogether and disqualified him from driving for a year.

