Home News Courts

Drugged-up diner had cleaver in Dundee restaurant

Luke Mackie produced two blades while in Taza, City Quay.

By Ciaran Shanks
Taza, City Quay
Taza, City Quay. Image: DC Thomson

Police descended on a Dundee restaurant after a drugged-up diner wandered into the kitchen while possessing a knife and a cleaver.

Luke Mackie frightened staff and diners at Taza, City Quay, with his “erratic” behaviour while high on cannabis.

The 24-year-old was previously handed a jail term after being convicted of violent abuse against his former partner, which included a knife incident.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how 10 customers were dining in the Indian buffet at around 2pm on October 10 last year.

Mackie entered with a friend and staff were immediately hit with the smell of the Class B drug.

“Both were seated without issue but their behaviour began to deteriorate,” fiscal depute Joanne Ritchie said.

“They were behaving in a boisterous and erratic manner and became a cause for concern.

“The manager refused to serve the accused alcohol after he approached the bar.

“The manager said both should sit down and if not then she would call the police.”

The other male approached the bar and apologised on Mackie’s behalf before ushering him back to their table.

Knives recovered

Mackie could be heard saying “my head is f***ed” before he began wandering around the restaurant with his hands down his trousers.

Ms Ritchie added: “As he walked back, the manager saw him lift his jacket and revealed what looked like the handle of a knife.”

Mackie even went into the kitchen before a second knife was spotted in his jacket pocket.

“Staff were scared and decided to contact the police,” the prosecutor added.

“Most of the customers were also aware and became frightened and went towards the exit.

“Four officers attended and saw the accused standing in the centre of the restaurant floor.

“He was initially calm and compliant before being secured in rigid handcuffs.”

The knife was found to have a 17cm blade while the stainless steel cleaver had a blade length of 19cm.

‘No explanation’

Mackie, a prisoner of HMP Perth, pled guilty to possessing two knives at Taza on October 10.

Solicitor Jim Caird said: “He is very ashamed of his behaviour.

“He had been drinking and taking cannabis. He was just behaving in an erratic and ridiculous way.

“He can’t really give any explanation for carrying these knives.

“It’s a serious matter to carry a knife let alone two knives and he accepts that.”

Sheriff Tim Niven-Smith deferred sentence on Mackie until next month for a social work report to be prepared.

He refused to grant Mackie bail ahead of sentencing.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

