Stirling court round-up — Pervert teacher cocaine shame and drink-drive bin lorry crash

A weekly round-up of court cases from Stirling.

By The Crime and Courts Team
A pervert former teacher who dodged jail after grooming a teenage schoolgirl has landed back in court of drugs charges.

James Connal admitted possessing cocaine at an address in Avenue Park, Bridge of Allan, on August 7 last year.

Connal, of Edward Place, Dunblane, was fined £420.

Last March the now-32-year-old was handed a three-year supervision order and told to carry out 250 hours of unpaid work and was placed on the sex offenders register for three years.

Connal, then a maths teacher at Larbert High, was giving a pupil private tuition.

James Connal
James Connal.

He began to text her suggestive messages and images and also tried to lure her to a hotel in Edinburgh.

A jury took just 15 minutes to find him guilty of indecent communication and causing her to look at sexual images in 2021.

Bin lorry crash

A motorist who drove into the back of a bin lorry while drunk in Stirlingshire has been banned from the roads.

Christopher Young was five times the legal drink-drive limit (107mics/ 22) on Henderson Street, Bridge of Allan.

Fiscal depute Lindsay Brooks told the court: “At around 1pm there was an incident where the accused failed to negotiate a parked bin lorry and collided with the back at low speed.

“He was seen by members of the public to get out of his vehicle and was stumbling about, seemingly intoxicated.

“There were police officers on a training course and four officers stopped. Other officers arrived five minutes later.”

Christopher Young
Christopher Young.

Young, 39, of Lumsden Lane, Whitburn, admitted drink-driving on November 13 last year.

Sentence was deferred for reports and Young was disqualified from driving in the interim.

‘Magic’ jailed

A Stirling man who sexually assaulted a drunken teenager has been jailed after “victim blaming” the girl.

Maciej Rabiej-Wanczyk gave the 17-year-old alcohol and “forcibly” kissed her.

He then put his number in her phone under the name “Magic”.

A sheriff told the 47-year-old that he had been left with no choice but to imprison him.

Rabiej-Wanczyk’s solicitor told the court he was unfit for unpaid work due to an unspecified medical condition.

Maciej Rabiej-Wanczyk
Maciej Rabiej-Wanczyk.

Sheriff Keith O’Mahoney said: “The report indicates you have very little insight into the effect of your crime, which was to sexually assault a 17-year-old girl by kissing her on the mouth while she was under the influence of drink at a bus stop.

“Given your lack of insight I have no confidence that a community based order would serve any purpose and I’m going to impose a period of imprisonment.”

Rabiej-Wanczyk, of Robertson Place, St Ninians, previously admitted sexually assaulting the girl at a bus stop on Station Road, Stirling by kissing her on July 1 last year.

He was ordered to spend five months behind bars and was placed on the sex offenders register for seven years.

Vile prison threat

A prison inmate threatened to rape an employee at HMP Stirling.

Connor Halliday, 28, was in a case management hearing when the threat was made to a male member of staff.

The city’s sheriff court heard Halliday became aggressive during the meeting, culminating in the threat of sexual violence.

Fiscal depute Lucy Clark said: “(The complainer) was in the meeting and the accused was aggressive to him and in his personal space.

“The accused was repeatedly asked to comply with the meeting but became non-compliant and threatened to rape (the complainer) and proceeded to lunge towards him.

“Other members of staff have intervened to restrain the accused.

“The accused remained aggressive, shouting and swearing.”

Connor Halliday
Connor Halliday.

Halliday’s solicitor said there would be difficulty in imposing a community-based sentence due to social workers refusing to work with his client following previous issues.

He said Halliday had maintained a clean record until “a cluster of offences” was sparked by a “fairly catastrophic falling out with family”.

Halliday, of Tarryholme Drive, Irvine, admitted behaving in a threatening and abusive manner at the all-women facility on July 26 last year.

Sheriff Keith O’Mahoney imposed a five-month prison term.

Jail for neck slash

A man who held a blade to his friend’s neck has been jailed.

Kier McGinty sliced into his victim’s skin during the incident at his home in East Stirling Street, Alva. on November 17 2023.

He tried to staunch the blood with a piece of clothing and police were called.

When police arrived, the 29-year-old told them: “I just killed my pal. He’s got weans.”

He pled guilty to assault to severe injury and danger of life.

Kier McGinty
Kier McGinty.

The court heard McGinty had shown immediate remorse and had attempted to help his victim by staunching the flow of blood.

His solicitor said he had lost his job as a result of the conviction.

Sheriff Keith O’Mahoney told him: “There are issues in your background and attitude that serve to mitigate this offence but you seriously assaulted another with a knife.”

He ordered McGinty to spend 20 months behind bars.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

