Wednesday court round-up — Breaking point and scarred for life

A repeat drink-driving joiner from Arbroath has been banned from the road for three years.

George McCann, 52, appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court to admit being more than four times over the limit (91mics/ 22) while driving on February 8 this year.

It is McCann’s second drink-driving conviction in the last decade.

Police received intelligence self-employed McCann was drunk behind the wheel in the West Port area shortly after 4pm.

He was traced near his home on Burnett Drive, slurring and unsteady on his feet.

His solicitor Billy Rennie said: “He had gone out with the intention of leaving the car. Drink got in the way of his judgement.”

Sheriff Mark Thorley also fined McCann £840 altogether.

Non-harassment order for stalker

A Stirling student stalked a trade union boss for nearly three years and bombarded him with “increasingly unhinged” social media messages that made him fear for his safety.

Amanda Heneghan harassed Nick McGowan-Lowe with a steady stream of “frightening” posts, including a clip of hit TV show Breaking Bad, which was taken as a threat.

Mr McGowan-Lowe told Perth Sheriff Court how the messages began flooding in after he turned down her offer of having an affair.

Frustration boiled over

A Methil dad laid into a pub-goer with a garden pole after catching people peeing in his garden at 1am

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard Mark Molloy‘s life had been made a “nightmare” by patrons of the neighbouring Douglas Arms.

He confronted a group, which then led to the July 7 2024 assault last summer.

Fiscal depute Christine Allan told the court: “There has been neighbour issues in the past regarding noise complaints.

“At 1am the accused was in his home address and a Ring doorbell activated when persons urinated into the garden.

“He exited the house and was met by several patrons of the pub.

“An argument ensued and the accused grabbed a metal washing pole and struck (the victim) to the back.”

The 41-year-old was arrested shortly afterwards and told police: “I was just reacting to what was on my cameras and a group of people started shouting abuse at me.”

Solicitor Alexandra Philp told the court: “He lives with his wife and three young kids.

“There has been a number of incidents at this address, leading to him seeking emergency accommodation.

“He says he feels unsafe in his property and so does his family.”

She said Molloy had worked as a roofer but was forced to give up work following a heart attack.

He admitted assault and possessing an offensive weapon.

Sheriff Robert More said: “It seems your life and that of your family has been made a nightmare.

“What happened you clearly did in extremis.”

He fined Molloy £210.

Homemade shotgun to protect pig feed

An Angus laird designed a makeshift shotgun in a desperate attempt to stop crows eating his pig feed. Faulty air rifles and a pistol dating back to the early 1900s were also discovered following a police raid on the more than 40-acre Gagiewell Estate in Kellas, owned by Stephen Mellor. The 43-year-old is now awaiting sentence after he admitted illegally possessing the weapons before being caught with a military-issue knife outside a Spar shop.

Thug scarred partner

A Dundee thug has been jailed for three years after scarring his ex-partner for life.

HMP Perth inmate Rickie Tait, 46, admitted he attacked the woman on September 8 in 2023 at a property in the city, where he seized her, presented a knife towards her and struck her on the body with it.

The woman was left “severely” injured and permanently disfigured.

Prosecutor Joanne Ritchie told Dundee Sheriff Court Tait, his former partner and a friend had been drinking cider and watching football on the evening in question.

Tait “completely changed”, became aggressive and fetched a knife – six to eight inches in length – from the kitchen.

He pulled it along the woman’s right calf, leaving a five-inch cut which required 11 stitches.

Tait, whose criminal record stretched back to 1997, was previously jailed for 38 months for an assault involving a knife.

Solicitor Jim Caird said: “He was very anxious that his former partner would not have to give evidence in this matter. He’s very remorseful.”

Sheriff Tim Niven-Smith jailed Tait for three years and imposed 12 months of post-release supervision.

Sex attacker was on bail

A cocaine-fuelled sex attacker who went on to expose himself to two women in Perth after he was released on bail has been given an extended five-year sentence. Twisted Sidney Masozo, 35, laughed at his victim as she screamed and cried for help at the window of his city centre flat.

Downed whisky

A delivery driver drank whisky while camping out in his van in Fife – only to test five times the drink-drive limit the following morning.

Florian Stirbu, 33, was spotted driving “erratically” by members of the public and stopped by police after turning into a car park in Viewfield, Glenrothes.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard officers detected a smell of alcohol and he showed them a bottle of whisky and “told them he has consumed it the night before”.

Solicitor Danielle Stringer, defending, said Stirbu, of Dunstable Court, often slept in his van while awaiting notification of further jobs.

He was banned from driving for 12 months and fined £200.

