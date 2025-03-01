Prolific Dundee car thief under supervision after long remand period

A rampant thief who broke into cars worth hundreds of thousands of pounds across Tayside has been placed on supervision.

Reece Massie was previously remanded in custody before being freed in order to comply with a high-tariff structured deferred sentence.

A Jaguar XER Sport, a Range Rover Evoque, a Ford Ranger and a Ford Transit were among the vehicles targeted by the 20-year-old.

Massie, of Dundee’s Balunie Avenue, committed the offences between September 2023 and February 2024 at addresses in the city, Longforgan, Blairgowrie and Errol.

Fiscal depute Sam Craib previously told Dundee Sheriff Court Massie’s DNA was found on the steering wheel and gearstick of vehicles he had broken into during the spree.

Massie admitted:

September 16 2023 – Stole a Jaguar XER Sport from Longforgan;

January 21 2024 – Broke into a BMW in Norwood Terrace, Dundee, and stole the keys for a Vauxhall Astra, along with jewellery and other items;

January 25 – Caught in a vehicle in Blairgowrie in circumstances which showed he planned to commit theft;

January 25 – Tried to steal a Ford Ranger and a Mercedes from an address in William Dickson Drive, Blairgowrie;

January 25 – Stole a Range Rover Evoque from another home in William Dickson Drive, Blairgowrie;

January 25 – Broke into a Ford Transit in Blairgowrie street and stole tools and cash;

January 29 – Caught in a home and a car in Grange, Errol, with the intention of committing theft;

February 2 or 3 – Entered an insecure VW Taigo R-Line in Red Squirrel Way, Dundee and stole a bag.

Fiscal depute Sam Craib told the court Massie’s DNA was found on the steering wheel and gearstick of vehicles he had broken into during the spree.

Massie was previously placed a structured deferred sentence after the court heard he had served the equivalent of a near-20-month jail term on remand.

Sheriff George Way sentenced Massie to two years of social work supervision.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.