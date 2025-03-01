Prolific Dundee car thief under supervision after long remand period

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Prolific Dundee car thief under supervision after long remand period

Reece Massie served the equivalent of a 20-month prison term while on remand.

By The Crime and Courts Team
Reece Massie
Reece Massie.

A rampant thief who broke into cars worth hundreds of thousands of pounds across Tayside has been placed on supervision.

Reece Massie was previously remanded in custody before being freed in order to comply with a high-tariff structured deferred sentence.

A Jaguar XER Sport, a Range Rover Evoque, a Ford Ranger and a Ford Transit were among the vehicles targeted by the 20-year-old.

Massie, of Dundee’s Balunie Avenue, committed the offences between September 2023 and February 2024 at addresses in the city, Longforgan, Blairgowrie and Errol.

Fiscal depute Sam Craib previously told Dundee Sheriff Court Massie’s DNA was found on the steering wheel and gearstick of vehicles he had broken into during the spree.

Reece Massie
Reece Massie.

Massie admitted:

  • September 16 2023 – Stole a Jaguar XER Sport from Longforgan;
  • January 21 2024 – Broke into a BMW in Norwood Terrace, Dundee, and stole the keys for a Vauxhall Astra, along with jewellery and other items;
  • January 25 – Caught in a vehicle in Blairgowrie in circumstances which showed he planned to commit theft;
  • January 25 – Tried to steal a Ford Ranger and a Mercedes from an address in William Dickson Drive, Blairgowrie;
  • January 25 – Stole a Range Rover Evoque from another home in William Dickson Drive, Blairgowrie;
  • January 25 – Broke into a Ford Transit in Blairgowrie street and stole tools and cash;
  • January 29 – Caught in a home and a car in Grange, Errol, with the intention of committing theft;
  • February 2 or 3 – Entered an insecure VW Taigo R-Line in Red Squirrel Way, Dundee and stole a bag.
  • Fiscal depute Sam Craib told the court Massie’s DNA was found on the steering wheel and gearstick of vehicles he had broken into during the spree.

Massie was previously placed a structured deferred sentence after the court heard he had served the equivalent of a near-20-month jail term on remand.

Sheriff George Way sentenced Massie to two years of social work supervision.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Mark Watson
Dundee man guilty of neck slash attempted murder
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — 'Emotionless' rapist and nursing career up in smoke
Culross cemetery
Drug-dealing ex-pupil of top Scottish school hid gun in Fife graveyard
Catalin Fekete
Serial sex criminal jailed for Dunfermline dancefloor assault
Post Thumbnail
Stirling court round-up — Pervert teacher cocaine shame and drink-drive bin lorry crash
Glasgow High Court exterior
'Very high-risk' Perthshire 21-year-old who raped teen with his father given extended sentence
Police cordoned off part of a house on Railton Crescent in Arbroath
Knives found after battling brothers brawled in Arbroath
Carl O'Brien at Dundee Sheriff Court. Image: Gordon Currie
Dundee man who harangued former first minister jailed for domestic abuse
Aiden Milne
Brothers armed with knives and hammer stormed double decker bus in Perthshire
Evan MacDonald was found guilty after trial at Perth Sheriff Court.
Veteran police officer found guilty of headbutting colleague at Perth HQ