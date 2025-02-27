Arbroath creep dragged teen girl along street in abduction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Arbroath creep dragged teen girl along street in abduction

Thomas Thyne also followed a mum and her son and a debate will be had over whether he should register as a sex offender.

By Ciaran Shanks
Saltire Centre, Arbroath
One of Thyne's victims first spotted him in the Saltire Centre playpark.

A 16-year-old girl fought for her life after being abducted in Arbroath by a creepy stranger who refused to let her go.

Thomas Thyne approached the girl on a street and grabbed her after saying he had “smoked three joints and tanked a few cans”.

The “petrified” youngster later suffered a panic attack.

Two hours earlier, Thyne harassed a “frightened” mum and her six-year-old son outside the Saltire Centre.

Questions have been raised about whether there was a significant sexual element to the offender’s bizarre behaviour, requiring registration as a sex offender.

“Don’t be under any illusions,” Sheriff Paul Ralph told Thyne, who is remanded at HMP Perth.

“It’s almost inevitable that you are going to receive a custodial sentence.”

Followed mum and son

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how the 36-year-old has minor previous convictions for theft and breach of the peace.

At around 8.30pm on August 18 last year, his first victim got off a bus with her son and noticed Thyne, a stranger, sitting alone in the Saltire playpark.

He began to follow them, speaking “gibberish” to himself, said fiscal depute Rachel Hill.

“The accused walked extremely close behind the witness for a short period of time until she entered a public footpath towards her home.

“The accused asked her ‘what one of these houses are yours?’

“She was frightened by the accused and did not want him to know where she lived so she pretended she was only in the area to drop something off to a friend.”

Angus Council general election payment row
The Saltire Leisure Centre in Arbroath.

Thyne asked for her number before taking out his phone and asked her to type her name into Facebook.

The woman held her young son’s hand continually and walked away from Thyne but he refused to leave her alone.

She managed to return home safely after she sought help from a neighbour.

Creep accosted teenager

Just after 10pm, the teenage girl was walking home when she spotted Thyne in the same street “randomly screaming f*** off”.

She walked quickly to pass him but the creep offered her a bite of the hot dog he was clutching.

Ms Hill said: “She formed the opinion the accused was under the influence of something and he then told her that he had smoked three joints and tanked a few cans.”

Glenesk Place in Arbroath.
Thyne tried to abduct a youngster in Glenesk Place in Arbroath. Image: Google

Thyne asked if she had any weed and if he could wipe his ketchup-soaked hands on her.

Matters grew increasingly sinister as he stroked her back repeatedly from her shoulder to her waist for about 10 seconds.

“The accused said to her ‘you can come home with me’, which made her feel really uncomfortable,” the prosecutor said.

“The witness told him to stop touching her and he stated ‘I won’t tell a soul’.”

The girl repeatedly tried to make her way home but Thyne blocked her path.

Dragged along path

She heard a car engine and Thyne shouted, “it’s the police” before he grabbed her from behind in a bearhug.

Ms Hill said: “She describes that he locked his arms together by holding his elbows and started dragging her along the path.

“She began to struggle, resist and scream feeling petrified. The accused continued to drag her for at least 30 seconds whilst she continued to resist and scream.

“She finally managed to slip out from the accused’s grip and began to run away from him.”

The girl ran and began to have a panic attack, before managing to reach her home.

Police later found Thyne sleeping on a couch in his mother’s house and was noted to be “difficult” and “belligerent”.

Significant sexual element?

Thyne pled guilty to abusive behaviour, assault and abduction charges.

Solicitor David Sinclair said a psychiatric report had been prepared.

Sheriff Ralph said: “The offence jumps off the page that there is a sexual element – the question whether it’s significant.

“There’s not enough in the offences as narrated at this stage that I would make a determination without knowing more about Mr Thyne.”

Sentence was deferred until April for a further report to be prepared, with the defence and the Crown to make submissions on the question of a significant sexual element.

The sheriff told Thyne: “These offences are despicable.

“You harassed not one but two females, including a 16-year-old to the point you dragged her towards bushes where she may have had no idea what may or may not happen.”

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

