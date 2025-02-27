Thursday court round-up — Festival tickets thief and £5k benefit cheat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Thursday court round-up — Festival tickets thief and £5k benefit cheat

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By The Crime and Courts Team
Post Thumbnail

A Brechin benefit cheat has admitted scamming the public purse out of £5,000 by lying to DWP about living alone.

Vicky Robertson, of Drumachlie Park in the Angus town, appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court to admit obtaining Universal Credit to which she was not entitled.

The 43-year-old first offender pled guilty to knowingly making false statements to the DWP about livig alone between October 1 2022 and July 5 2023.

Robertson was initially charged with illegally obtaining more than £7,800.

Solicitor Billy Rennie said his client had saved £2,000 to pay back immediately and has been making payments at £40 per month.

He also confirmed Robertson was back in work.

Sheriff Mark Thorley ordered a social work report and deferred sentencing until April 10.

A package from America

An ethical hacking student studying in Dundee was at the heart of a sophisticated intercontinental cannabis smuggling operation. Xiang Chen, 23, was a courier for a shady delivery company, collecting and passing on drugs packages from North America. Jurors at Forfar Sheriff Court rejected his explanation he was just following orders from management and thought he was shifting boxes of cigars.

Xiang Chen
Xiang Chen at Forfar Sheriff Court.

Smashed into flats

A Perth man who smashed his way into a block of flats and assaulted his mum’s ex-partner has been fined £1,000.

Mateusz Walantowicz went out for revenge after hearing the man had been in an altercation with his mother.

The 20-year-old and another man turned up at their target’s Perth city centre home at about 9.30pm on June 22 2023.

The pair could be heard shouting at the door of the communal close and neighbours then heard banging as they smashed open the door.

Fiscal depute Lissie Cook said the complainer stepped outside his flat and saw Walantowicz and the other man, faces covered, coming upstairs towards him.

“The complainer was punched to the head. This caused him to fall to the ground.

“The accused began kicking him as he curled up, trying to protect himself.”

The assault continued for about a minute and Walantowicz then shouted: “What did you do to my mum? Every time I see you, you’re getting the same.”

The complainer was left lying on the landing and having recognised Walantowicz’s voice, he called police.

Sheriff Elizabeth MacFarlane told Walantowicz: “Thankfully, there were no significant injuries but remember that it only takes one punch to kill someone.”

Cut up about friend’s photo

Scissor-wielding stylist Mehmet Celik went berserk in a barbershop and stabbed a rival hairdresser in the leg. He burst into Perth’s Top Class Turkish Barber salon and unleashed a frenzied attack on two employees because there were no photos of his friend – the salon’s previous owner – on the walls.

Mehmet Celik
Mehmet Celik appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.

Lying thief

Christopher Menmuir, 27, appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court to admit defrauding three people out of almost £3,000 altogether.

Menmuir admitted that on May 3 2022, he attended at a property in 72 Warddykes Road in Arbroath and pretended he would carry out construction and maintenance work.

He lied to the resident that he would purchase materials for her and induced her to pay him £2,047.15.

After receiving the cash, Menmuir, failed to carry out any work or deliver promised materials.

On June 7, he pretended to a woman he would pay £250 for music festival tickets, induced her to transfer the tickets then failed to pay.

Further, between June and July of 2022, he agreed to sell a man various power tools and accessories for £400, induced him to pay and failed to send the promised items.

Menmuir, who had been living in Forfar, is now residing at The Furlongs in Hamilton, Lanarkshire.

Solicitor Nick Markowski said his client has addressed addiction issues he was suffering at the time.

Sheriff Mark Thorley deferred sentencing for background reports until March 27.

Reggae revenge

A young man celebrating his 21st birthday was left with a smashed jaw after being subjected to a horrific attack with a metal bat for calling a dreadlocked man “Bob Marley”. Michael Gray, 39, from Glenrothes, took offence to being compared to the reggae singer and took revenge several hours later.

Michael Gray at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court
Michael Gray battered his victim after the ‘Bob Marley’ comment.

Lidl attack

A Dundee woman attacked Lidl staff and police after she and her husband had been followed around the store by a security guard.

Nicole Ingram appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court via a video link from HMP Polmont to admit the string of assaults on September 27 last year.

Ingram bit two employees, injuring one, and kicked two police officers on the head – one at the South Ward Road shop and another at West Bell Street HQ.

Solicitor Jane Caird said her client suffers from OCD and Emotionally Unstable Personality Disorder, as well as substance misuse and alcoholism.

Sheriff Tim Niven-Smith deferred sentencing and ordered background reports.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Chantelle Caterall
Stirling woman left cannabis within reach of child, court hears
Michael Gray at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court
Fife thug battered man on 21st birthday after 'Bob Marley' comment
Saltire Centre, Arbroath
Arbroath creep dragged teen girl along street in abduction
Xiang Chen
Dundee hacking student central to inter-continental cannabis trade
Mehmet Celik
Hairdresser stabbed Perth rival with scissors in dispute over dead friend's picture
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Breaking point and scarred for life
Bryan Soutar
Perth firebug caused £73k damage to city centre flats
Asda Kirkton with a police van there
Dundee youth fractured child's skull by jumping repeatedly on head in Asda car park
Kik Messenger app logo on phone
Dunfermline pervert caught in sexual 'slave' chat by police decoy
Sidney Masozo
Extended sentence for sex attacker who breached bail by flashing two more victims in…