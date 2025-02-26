Dunfermline pervert caught in sexual ‘slave’ chat by police decoy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunfermline pervert caught in sexual ‘slave’ chat by police decoy

Stuart Noble thought he was acting out his sick fantasies with a 12-year-old child.

By Gary Fitzpatrick
Kik Messenger app logo on phone
Noble used the Kik messenger app for his creepy chats but was caught by police.

A Dunfermline man sent sexual images, videos and messages about being a “slave” to a police decoy he thought was a 12-year-old girl.

However, Stuart Noble’s posts were going straight to a police officer who had set up a decoy fake profile to catch online paedophile predators.

Stuart Noble, 53, of Wedderburn Crescent, appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

He admitted that between March 7 and 18 last year he repeatedly sent naked photos of adult male dressed in woman’s clothing, using sexual implements and carrying out sex acts to someone he believed was a child.

Between the same dates he sent messages repeatedly discussing sex acts and asked for images of the child to be sent and thus attempted to communicate indecently with a child.

Slave chat

Depute fiscal Sarah Smith said Noble, using Kik Messenger, began sending messages to someone who identified herself as a 12-year-old schoolgirl.

He said he was submissive, “kinda like a slave” and told her: “I wish I was kneeling naked at your feet right now miss, ready to do absolutely anything you told me to do regardless of where we were or who was watching.”

He asked for a picture of the girl to prove she was real and was sent a non-sexual image of a child.

He then sent explicit photos saying: “I can’t believe I’m sending a 12-year-old nudes.”

He later sent an explicit video and said: “I can’t wait to show live for you.”

He was sending posts from just after 5am and apologised for sending so many.

Another post stated: “Am going to pick up my pink bikini bottoms today miss so I can show you.”

He later sent these photos and others with sex toys.

He made comments about kissing her feet and said, “I would love to see you in your leotard”.

Other posts were about the girl having a shower, asking, “You need someone to scrub your back miss?”

Underwear and sex toys seized

When police later searched his home, they found items of clothing worn in the images.

From his car, a large bag containing women’s underwear and sex toys was recovered, with items matching those worn in the videos and photos.

He told police he believed he was “engaging in fantasy chats with like-minded adults” said the depute.

Sheriff James Williamson called for reports and sentencing will take place on April 8.

Noble has been put on the sex offenders register.

