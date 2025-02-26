Dunfermline pervert caught in sexual ‘slave’ chat by police decoy

A Dunfermline man sent sexual images, videos and messages about being a “slave” to a police decoy he thought was a 12-year-old girl.

However, Stuart Noble’s posts were going straight to a police officer who had set up a decoy fake profile to catch online paedophile predators.

Stuart Noble, 53, of Wedderburn Crescent, appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

He admitted that between March 7 and 18 last year he repeatedly sent naked photos of adult male dressed in woman’s clothing, using sexual implements and carrying out sex acts to someone he believed was a child.

Between the same dates he sent messages repeatedly discussing sex acts and asked for images of the child to be sent and thus attempted to communicate indecently with a child.

Slave chat

Depute fiscal Sarah Smith said Noble, using Kik Messenger, began sending messages to someone who identified herself as a 12-year-old schoolgirl.

He said he was submissive, “kinda like a slave” and told her: “I wish I was kneeling naked at your feet right now miss, ready to do absolutely anything you told me to do regardless of where we were or who was watching.”

He asked for a picture of the girl to prove she was real and was sent a non-sexual image of a child.

He then sent explicit photos saying: “I can’t believe I’m sending a 12-year-old nudes.”

He later sent an explicit video and said: “I can’t wait to show live for you.”

He was sending posts from just after 5am and apologised for sending so many.

Another post stated: “Am going to pick up my pink bikini bottoms today miss so I can show you.”

He later sent these photos and others with sex toys.

He made comments about kissing her feet and said, “I would love to see you in your leotard”.

Other posts were about the girl having a shower, asking, “You need someone to scrub your back miss?”

Underwear and sex toys seized

When police later searched his home, they found items of clothing worn in the images.

From his car, a large bag containing women’s underwear and sex toys was recovered, with items matching those worn in the videos and photos.

He told police he believed he was “engaging in fantasy chats with like-minded adults” said the depute.

Sheriff James Williamson called for reports and sentencing will take place on April 8.

Noble has been put on the sex offenders register.

