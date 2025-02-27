Fife thug battered man on 21st birthday after ‘Bob Marley’ comment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife thug battered man on 21st birthday after ‘Bob Marley’ comment

Michael Gray left his victim unconscious on the street after warning: "I'm going to cave his skull in'.

By Gary Fitzpatrick
Michael Gray at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court
Michael Gray battered his victim after the 'Bob Marley' comment.

A young man celebrating his 21st birthday was left with a smashed jaw after being subjected to a horrific attack with a metal bat for calling a dreadlocked man “Bob Marley”.

Michael Gray took offence to being compared to the reggae singer and took revenge several hours later.

He jumped out of a car as Josh Shaw walked home from a nightclub with his partner and viciously attacked him with the bat, knocking him unconscious.

Gray, 39, of Dyce Way, Glenrothes, appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court and admitted the assault to severe injury and permanent disfigurement on June 22 last year.

‘I’m going to cave his skull in’

Depute fiscal Sarah Smith said the victim was out with friends for his landmark birthday and they were initially in Pinkertons pub in Glenrothes.

Gray was also there with friends and his first exchange with the victim was asking if he had put an Oasis song on the jukebox.

As Gray was leaving the premises Mr Shaw said: “See you later Bob Marley.”

Gray thought it was a reference to his dreadlocks and was heard saying: “I’m going to cave his skull in.”

The depute said the two groups were later in Styx nightclub and Mr Shaw again spoke to Gray, who angrily warned “he was not the type of person to have a laugh with and he did not know who he was messing with”.

At around 1.20am Mr Shaw and his partner left the nightclub and were walking home when a car pulled up next to them on Caskiebarron Road, with Gray in the front passenger seat.

He wanted a fight but Mr Shaw apologised and said he had not meant any harm and the comment had been a joke.

As Mr Shaw and his partner walked away, Gray got out the car holding a black metal bat, which he used to strike the victim repeatedly on the head and body.

Mr Shaw was knocked unconscious and fell to the ground.

Prison warning

Passers-by called an ambulance but a police car arrived and took him to the hospital.

The victim’s partner managed to video part of the incident, which included Gray making death threats and a black Vauxhall Zafira driving off.

This led to Gray being traced and arrested.

Mr Shaw required surgery a few days later on his broken jaw.

He had a metal plate and screws inserted to hold it together.

The fiscal said he has lost feeling in the part of his chin which was struck and has been told this will never return. He also required stitches to a cut lip.

Sheriff James Williamson told Gray: “This was an outrageous, unprovoked and pre-planned assault on a young man causing him significant injury.”

He called for reports and continued bail until sentencing on April 1, warning Gray a jail term is likely.

