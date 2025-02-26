Perth firebug caused £73k damage to city centre flats

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth firebug caused £73k damage to city centre flats

Bryan Soutar started fires in two of his Perth homes, forcing neighbours to flee the building as it filled with smoke.

By Jamie Buchan
Bryan Soutar
Bryan Soutar at Perth Sheriff Court

A firebug tenant has admitted torching his own furniture at two Perth flats, causing more than £73,000 of damage.

Neighbours were forced to flee their smoke filled-homes when Bryan Soutar started fires on the ground floor of the city centre tenements.

By the time emergency services arrived on the scene, the 55-year-old was long gone.

Soutar pled guilty to starting fires in his assisted living flat on Market Street in May 2019 and at the St Johnstoun’s Buildings, Charles Street, in November the same year.

He was originally charged with endangering residents by wilful fireraising.

Midway through a trial at Perth Sheriff Court, he pled guilty to alternative charges of culpably and recklessly starting fires and causing extensive damage to both properties.

Sofa burning

Sheriff Jennifer Bain KC deferred sentence for background reports and warned Soutar he could face jail.

She told him: “I am going to allow you to remain at liberty but don’t take that as any indication of what the ultimate sentence might be.”

Fire crews tackle blaze at ground floor flat in Market Street, Perth, in May 2019.

Jurors heard Soutar, who uses a mobility scooter to get around, set fire to his sofa at his ground floor flat in Market Street on May 18.

Three fire crews raced to the four-storey block just before 7.30am.

The eight flats were operated by charity Blackwood Homes and Care, providing accommodation for people with disabilities and other needs.

Firefighters used breathing apparatus and hose reel jets to bring the blaze under control.

Set fire to mattress

Six months later, Soutar was living at the four-storey St Johnstoun’s Buildings.

Neighbours said they ran from their homes when they began filling with smoke on November 22.

One resident said they had heard Soutar moving around in his ground floor flat shortly before the alarms went off.

Bryan Soutar pled guilty to alternative charges midway through his jury trial at Perth Sheriff Court.

Retired firefighter Martin White told the trial he was among the first on the scene at the Charles Street incident.

He said he saw no flames but could see smoke coming from a ground floor property.

“Someone from the block met us and directed us to where the smoke was coming from,” he said.

The St Johnstoun’s Buildings, Charles Street, Perth. Image: Google

No one was inside the bedsit-style flat but there was a badly charred mattress on the floor.

It appeared to have been removed from its steel bedframe, which was in the corner of the room.

The floor underneath the mattress had also caught fire, Mr White said.

“We had to cut out part of the floor to make sure the fire was extinguished completely.”

The court heard the fire had burnt itself out by the time crews arrived.

Mr White said there was no evidence an accelerant had been used.

The total cost of damage to the Market Street flat was £50,039, while the Charles Street repair bill was £22,722.

Soutar, whose address is listed as Greyfriars House homeless hostel, will be sentenced next month.

