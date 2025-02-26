Dundee youth fractured child’s skull by jumping repeatedly on head in Asda car park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee youth fractured child’s skull by jumping repeatedly on head in Asda car park

Jay Simpson, 18, was ordered to detention for more than three years for his vicious assault on a 13-year-old.

By James Mulholland
Asda Kirkton with a police van there
The shocking assault happened at Asda Kirkton. Image: DC Thomson

A teenager fractured the skull of a 13-year-old child in a Dundee car park by repeatedly jumping on his head.

Jay Simpson,18, subjected the youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, to a sickening assault at the Asda Kirkton supermarket.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard on Wednesday how the attack took place on May 13 2024.

Simpson initially approached the youngster and punched him on the head, which caused him to fall over.

Simpson then grabbed a nearby railing and inflicted a number of blows on his victim’s head by jumping on it at the Derwent Avenue store.

The court heard the boy sustained serious injuries – bruising on his brain and “skull fractures”.

Police apprehended Simpson, of Balgowan Avenue, Dundee, soon afterwards.

He pled guilty to assaulting the youth to his severe injury and to the danger of his life at an earlier hearing and judge Lady Poole had deferred sentence to obtain reports.

‘You should be ashamed’

On Wednesday, the case called again for Simpson to be sentenced.

He has ADHD and is on the autistic spectrum, the court heard.

Defence solicitor advocate Kris Gilmartin said his client “appears to be genuinely remorseful”.

Lady Poole told him he would serve serve three years, three months and one week in detention.

She said she was taking 120 days from his term in light of his guilty plea.

She also ordered Simpson to be supervised by the authorities for 12 months following his release from custody.

She said: “You carried out an assault with deliberate and significant force – the assault was to the danger of his life.

“You should be ashamed of your actions in doing that to a child.”

