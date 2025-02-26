Dundee youth fractured child’s skull by jumping repeatedly on head in Asda car park

A teenager fractured the skull of a 13-year-old child in a Dundee car park by repeatedly jumping on his head.

Jay Simpson,18, subjected the youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, to a sickening assault at the Asda Kirkton supermarket.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard on Wednesday how the attack took place on May 13 2024.

Simpson initially approached the youngster and punched him on the head, which caused him to fall over.

Simpson then grabbed a nearby railing and inflicted a number of blows on his victim’s head by jumping on it at the Derwent Avenue store.

The court heard the boy sustained serious injuries – bruising on his brain and “skull fractures”.

Police apprehended Simpson, of Balgowan Avenue, Dundee, soon afterwards.

He pled guilty to assaulting the youth to his severe injury and to the danger of his life at an earlier hearing and judge Lady Poole had deferred sentence to obtain reports.

‘You should be ashamed’

On Wednesday, the case called again for Simpson to be sentenced.

He has ADHD and is on the autistic spectrum, the court heard.

Defence solicitor advocate Kris Gilmartin said his client “appears to be genuinely remorseful”.

Lady Poole told him he would serve serve three years, three months and one week in detention.

She said she was taking 120 days from his term in light of his guilty plea.

She also ordered Simpson to be supervised by the authorities for 12 months following his release from custody.

She said: “You carried out an assault with deliberate and significant force – the assault was to the danger of his life.

“You should be ashamed of your actions in doing that to a child.”

