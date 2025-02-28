Dundee man who harangued former first minister jailed for domestic abuse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee man who harangued former first minister jailed for domestic abuse

Carl O'Brien, who once harangued city SNP staff with bigoted abuse, was locked up after admitting the domestic assault.

By Ross Gardiner
Carl O'Brien at Dundee Sheriff Court. Image: Gordon Currie
A convicted bigot from Dundee who once racially abused Scotland’s first minister has been jailed after severely injuring his girlfriend in a vicious domestic assault.

Carl O’Brien returned to Dundee Sheriff Court to be sentenced after admitting the assault at his Kilbride Place home.

Police whisked his victim to accident and emergency where doctors suspected she had been left with a broken cheekbone after he showered her with punched.

O’Brien, whose criminal record includes racially aggravated rants towards SNP staff, was jailed for eight months.

He was told by the sentencing sheriff had his case remained on indictment as initially prosecuted, he would be spending longer behind bars.

Partner hospitalised

O’Brien, who had been on bail, previously admitted assaulting his then-partner at his Whitfield home on July 28 last year.

He admitted he severely injured her by repeatedly punching her on the head and body.

Fiscal depute Michael Robertson explained O’Brien and the woman had been in a relationship previously for a few months and rekindled it around a month before the assault.

Dundee Sheriff Court
O’Brien appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court

Mr Robertson explained the couple had been drinking together and were later heard bickering.

O’Brien, 27, punched the woman in the face so hard she fell onto a bed.

She reported feeling more blows being struck.

Police took her to Ninewells where medical staff suspected beneath facial swelling she suffered a fractured cheekbone.

She was left feeling dizzy and suffering from double vision.

Behind bars

Sentencing had been deferred for father-of-two O’Brien to meet with social workers.

The offshore worker’s solicitor Ross Bennett, said: “This was a one-off.”

Sheriff Derek Hamilton said: “You are extremely fortunate that this matter was reduced to a summary complaint.

“That limits the sentencing powers.”

The sheriff also imposed a non-harassment order to protect O’Brien’s former partner for five years.

Racism conviction

O’Brien hit headlines in 2023 when he and Tracie Currie made more than a dozen abusive phone calls to SNP staff and left MP Stewart Hosie distressed after confronting him with a rant about “a majority white nation”.

The pair said they backed Putin’s war on Ukraine and targeted innocent restaurant customers with racist abuse before clashing violently with police as they were being arrested.

Carl O'Brien (centre) and Tracie Currie and Humza Yousaf
Carl O’Brien (centre) and Tracie Currie admitted racially abusing Humza Yousaf.

Both also pled guilty to targeting then-First Minister Humza Yousaf with racist abuse in Dundee.

O’Brien admitted repeatedly phoning the Dundee SNP parliamentary office to make offensive remarks.

He was sentenced to a six-month restriction of liberty order.

Previously, a court heard O’Brien was “lucky to be alive” after falling 39 feet from a balcony during a holiday in Portugal.

