Friday court round-up — ‘Emotionless’ rapist and nursing career up in smoke

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By The Crime and Courts Team
A rapist from Dundee who did not display any “flicker of emotion” as jurors heard “distressing evidence” about how he sexually assaulted a woman has been jailed.

Danny Boyle, 33, preyed on the woman at an address in Whitfield on September 21 2020.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard how Boyle attempted to kiss and grope her, then removed her clothing before having sex without consent.

Boyle, of Huntly Street, Dundee, was found guilty of rape.

Judge Michael O’Grady KC deferred sentence for the court to obtain reports on Boyle’s background and remanded the sex offender in jail.

He told Boyle: “I have watched you throughout this trial and even in the face of distressing evidence, you have shown not a flicker of emotion of concern for anyone but yourself.

“You will understand this offence will inevitably attract a substantial custodial sentence.”

The court heard how Boyle has previous convictions for threatening behaviour and assaults.

Boyle, who has previously served a 51-week term in prison, denied any wrongdoing during the trial.

Defence solicitor advocate Iain Paterson KC told judge O’Grady he would reserve his mitigation until a sentencing hearing later this year.

Boyle was placed on the sex offenders register and remanded.

Police assault proven

A veteran police officer’s career is in ruins after he was caught on camera headbutting a colleague during a flare-up at Perth HQ. Constable Evan MacDonald attacked PC Douglas Stapleton following a row about paperwork at Police Scotland’s Barrack Street base. The officer, who has been suspended since the incident in 2023, suggested his victim was lying to get him into trouble but was found guilty.

PC Evan MacDonald went on trial at Perth Sheriff Court.

 

Harassed victim

A man has been convicted of a 14-month campaign of abuse against a woman at addresses in Dundee.

A jury at the High Court in Stirling found Brian Jamieson guilty of a string of incidents, which constituted a “course of behaviour”.

The 44-year-old had already pled guilty of multiple counts of breaching bail by approaching or sending letters to the woman.

Between May 2022 and July 2023, Jamieson, a prisoner at Perth, called the woman derogatory names and threatened to kill himself.

He accused her of infidelity, monitored her movements and assaulted her.

An allegation he had raped her was deleted from the charge by the jury.

Back to court

A convicted bigot from Dundee who once racially abused Scotland’s first minister has been jailed after severely injuring his girlfriend in a vicious domestic assault. Carl O’Brien returned to Dundee Sheriff Court to be sentenced after admitting the assault.

Cannabis career killer

A nurse’s career could be in tatters after she being caught behind the wheel while high on cannabis.

Afton Campbell was found in her Land Rover Freelander, parked in a layby on the A92 between Arbroath and Dundee.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how Campbell took up smoking cannabis as a way to self-medicate her bipolar disorder.

Police received “intelligence” she was driving under the influence and found her parked near Muirdrum at around 9.20pm on October 15 last year.

Fiscal depute Michael Robertson police smelled a “strong smell of cannabis coming from her” and she failed a roadside swab test.

A blood sample taken from the first offender later revealed she was over the limit for Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol (5.6mics/ 2) – the main psychoactive substance in cannabis.

The 38-year-old, who lives on an estate at Kirriemuir, pled guilty to the single charge.

“There will be serious consequences for her given her employment as a nurse,” solicitor John Boyle said.

“She is currently suspended and she will face further proceedings.

“She does suffer from bipolar disorder and receives medication but the medication she was receiving did not seem to agree with her and she was effectively self-medicating with cannabis.

“The involvement with the police has had a salutary effect on her and she has not smoked cannabis since this.”

Campbell was disqualified from driving for 12 months and fined £300.

Dancefloor deviant

A clubber who stared at a woman for five minutes before sexually assaulting her on a Dunfermline dancefloor, has been jailed for a year. The 51-year-old woman was grabbed and squeezed by complete stranger, Catalin Fekete, 33, who was convicted of sexual assault for the second time

Dope

A drug-driver was caught when police in Perth followed a whiff of cannabis from his car.

Connor Ross‘s Mazda drove past police on patrol and fiscal depute Elizabeth Hodgson said: “The officers detected a distinct smell of cannabis.”

The car was pulled over on Riverside, off Dundee Road and Ross, 21, was found to be over the limit for Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol (2.2mics/ 2).

Ross, from Newcastle, was banned from driving for a year and fined £500.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

