Stirling woman left cannabis within reach of child, court hears

A Stirling woman was found to have left cannabis within reach of an infant she was looking after.

Amid concern about the child’s cries, Chantelle Catterall was visited by police after an anonymous tip-off saying she was not answering her phone or door.

The caller said a child could be heard “screaming” in the property.

Officers were met by “drowsy” Catterall, 25, who led them into a “dirty” property where officers found the youngster.

Dirty property

Fiscal depute Lucy Clark told Stirling Sheriff Court police officers arrived within 20 minutes of the call.

“The police were immediately concerned by the accused’s drowsy appearance. She stated she had just woken up.

“There was an overwhelming stench of urine in the bedroom and the child’s pyjama bottoms were wet to the touch.”

Police noted the child’s nappy was full of excrement and suggested she change it, at which the accused began stumbling around looking for a clean nappy.

She sat on the floor and pulled on the child’s arm before being chastised by police.

Ms Clark said she changed the youngster on the bare carpet and did not use any wipes or cream.

Other signs of neglect were found in the property.

Drugs within child’s reach

Afterwards Catterall moved to the living room where she sat, ignoring the child.

“Police sought to distract the child with a toy,” Ms Clark said.

“The child was very active and was running around the flat.

“(The child) went into the accused’s bedroom and lifted the duvet, revealing cannabis and paraphernalia.

“This was on the edge of the bed and within the child’s reach.”

Prison warning

Solicitor Virgil Crawford, defending, said Catterall was “struggling to cope”.

He said: “This experience has been something of a wake-up call for her.

“She’s thoroughly ashamed to find herself in this situation.

“She has already learned her lesson from this.”

Catterall admitted wilfully neglecting the child at her home address on February 7 last year.

Sheriff Keith O’Mahoney placed her on an 18-month supervision order, warning a breach could result in a custodial sentence.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.