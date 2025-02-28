Brothers armed with knives and hammer stormed double decker bus in Perthshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Courts

Brothers armed with knives and hammer stormed double decker bus in Perthshire

Aiden and Logan Milne boarded the coach in Alyth, prompting one terrified passenger to smash his way out through a back window.

By Jamie Buchan
Aiden Milne
Aiden Milne (pictured) and his younger brother stormed the bus in Alyth.

Two brothers stormed onto a double decker bus armed with knives and a hammer, prompting one terrified passenger to smash his way out through a back window.

Aiden and Logan Milne appeared at Perth Sheriff Court over a disturbance on a stationary Stagecoach bus at Alyth’s Market Square on March 24 last year.

Aiden, 20, admitted having two knives and behaving in a threatening or abusive way.

His brother Logan, 19, pled guilty to possession of a hammer as an offensive weapon.

The court heard how, earlier that evening, the bus had stopped unexpectedly in the town centre shortly after 9.30pm and its driver reported to police a fight between passengers on board.

‘I’m going to stab you’

Prosecutor Lissie Cook said: “Both accused approached the bus on foot.

“They entered and ran to the top floor.”

She said Aiden Milne, who shouted threats at witnesses, was carrying two knives.

His brother had a hammer.

Aiden approached one person on the bus and said: “I’m going to stab you.”

Aiden Milne.
Logan Milne.

Ms Cook said: “One witness was so fearful of his life, he smashed a window of the bus, allowing him to run off and get away.”

However, solicitor Mike Tavendale, representing the older brother, said this happened some time after his client and his brother left the coach.

Mr Tavendale said a large group of young people were on the Blairgowrie to Alyth bus.

He said a friend and a family member of the Milne brothers were also passengers.

An altercation erupted and the friend was assaulted and threatened.

The driver stopped and called the police.

Knife crime warning

The friend got off but the family member stayed on. She texted Aiden Milne, telling him she was “extremely upset and frightened,” said the solicitor.

The brothers, both of Springbank Road, Alyth, armed themselves and ran to the bus.

“The incident was caught on CCTV and lasted about 23 seconds,” Mr Tavendale said.

“Mr Milne sincerely regrets his actions, which he knows has caused upset.

“He was in a low mood at the time and describes this as impulsive reaction.”

The bus stopped in Market Square, Alyth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Solicitor David Holmes, representing the younger brother, said: “He knows he made the wrong decision.

“He is someone who takes his responsibilities seriously.”

Sheriff Elizabeth McFarlane fined Logan Milne, who has no previous convictions, £525.

Turning to his brother, she said: “It concerns me that you armed yourself with two knives.

“How many young people have been killed as a result of knife crime?”

She said he should not have gone to help the family member.

“You leave that to the people who know what they’re doing.”

He was handed a three-month restriction of liberty order and placed on supervision for a year.

