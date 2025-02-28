Brothers armed with knives and hammer stormed double decker bus in Perthshire

Two brothers stormed onto a double decker bus armed with knives and a hammer, prompting one terrified passenger to smash his way out through a back window.

Aiden and Logan Milne appeared at Perth Sheriff Court over a disturbance on a stationary Stagecoach bus at Alyth’s Market Square on March 24 last year.

Aiden, 20, admitted having two knives and behaving in a threatening or abusive way.

His brother Logan, 19, pled guilty to possession of a hammer as an offensive weapon.

The court heard how, earlier that evening, the bus had stopped unexpectedly in the town centre shortly after 9.30pm and its driver reported to police a fight between passengers on board.

‘I’m going to stab you’

Prosecutor Lissie Cook said: “Both accused approached the bus on foot.

“They entered and ran to the top floor.”

She said Aiden Milne, who shouted threats at witnesses, was carrying two knives.

His brother had a hammer.

Aiden approached one person on the bus and said: “I’m going to stab you.”

Ms Cook said: “One witness was so fearful of his life, he smashed a window of the bus, allowing him to run off and get away.”

However, solicitor Mike Tavendale, representing the older brother, said this happened some time after his client and his brother left the coach.

Mr Tavendale said a large group of young people were on the Blairgowrie to Alyth bus.

He said a friend and a family member of the Milne brothers were also passengers.

An altercation erupted and the friend was assaulted and threatened.

The driver stopped and called the police.

Knife crime warning

The friend got off but the family member stayed on. She texted Aiden Milne, telling him she was “extremely upset and frightened,” said the solicitor.

The brothers, both of Springbank Road, Alyth, armed themselves and ran to the bus.

“The incident was caught on CCTV and lasted about 23 seconds,” Mr Tavendale said.

“Mr Milne sincerely regrets his actions, which he knows has caused upset.

“He was in a low mood at the time and describes this as impulsive reaction.”

Solicitor David Holmes, representing the younger brother, said: “He knows he made the wrong decision.

“He is someone who takes his responsibilities seriously.”

Sheriff Elizabeth McFarlane fined Logan Milne, who has no previous convictions, £525.

Turning to his brother, she said: “It concerns me that you armed yourself with two knives.

“How many young people have been killed as a result of knife crime?”

She said he should not have gone to help the family member.

“You leave that to the people who know what they’re doing.”

He was handed a three-month restriction of liberty order and placed on supervision for a year.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.