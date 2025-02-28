‘Very high-risk’ Perthshire 21-year-old who raped teen with his father given extended sentence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Very high-risk’ Perthshire 21-year-old who raped teen with his father given extended sentence

With his father, Cameron Mullen repeatedly assaulted the 16-year-old in Blairgowrie.

By Alan Richardson
Glasgow High Court exterior
Mullen was sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow.

A 21-year-old from Perthshire who raped a teenager with his father has been given an extended prison sentence.

Cameron Mullen was ordered to spend five-and-a-half years behind bars when he appeared at the High Court in Glasgow.

He will be on licence for a further two years, during which he can be returned to prison if he offends again.

Mullen was found guilty after a trial in January of taking the 16-year-old from Perth to an address in Blairgowrie where he and his father Hugh Mullen, raped her repeatedly.

Remorseless 41-year-old Mullen Snr was jailed for was imprisoned for nine years at a previous hearing.

Cameron Mullen also maintains his innocence.

Sentencing explained

Sentencing judge Lord Lake said: “There are features of the attack on the victim here which are particularly reprehensible and increase your culpability.

“Your victim was young, very drunk and unable to look after herself.

“You took advantage of her in that state.

“It is significant that there were two of you carrying out the attack on her and it appears that you each watched while the other raped her.”

He said: “Your victim suffered a terrifying ordeal… Her suffering has lasted long after the attack.”

Mullen, who has offended before but not in a similar manner, was given a lighter sentence due to his age.

The judge said: “The report notes that you lacked intellectual and emotional maturity at the time the offence was committed.

“The sentence I impose is therefore less than would be imposed on an older person.

“It does appear from the social work report that there is some scope for rehabilitation.

“However, the report also notes that you present a high or very high risk of re-offending and that there is potential for you to cause serious harm to others.

“This means that the sentence must take account of the need to provide public protection in addition to marking disapproval of your conduct and punishing you.”

He was placed on the sex offenders register indefinitely and a 15-year non-harassment order was granted.

