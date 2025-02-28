‘Very high-risk’ Perthshire 21-year-old who raped teen with his father given extended sentence

A 21-year-old from Perthshire who raped a teenager with his father has been given an extended prison sentence.

Cameron Mullen was ordered to spend five-and-a-half years behind bars when he appeared at the High Court in Glasgow.

He will be on licence for a further two years, during which he can be returned to prison if he offends again.

Mullen was found guilty after a trial in January of taking the 16-year-old from Perth to an address in Blairgowrie where he and his father Hugh Mullen, raped her repeatedly.

Remorseless 41-year-old Mullen Snr was jailed for was imprisoned for nine years at a previous hearing.

Cameron Mullen also maintains his innocence.

Sentencing explained

Sentencing judge Lord Lake said: “There are features of the attack on the victim here which are particularly reprehensible and increase your culpability.

“Your victim was young, very drunk and unable to look after herself.

“You took advantage of her in that state.

“It is significant that there were two of you carrying out the attack on her and it appears that you each watched while the other raped her.”

He said: “Your victim suffered a terrifying ordeal… Her suffering has lasted long after the attack.”

Mullen, who has offended before but not in a similar manner, was given a lighter sentence due to his age.

The judge said: “The report notes that you lacked intellectual and emotional maturity at the time the offence was committed.

“The sentence I impose is therefore less than would be imposed on an older person.

“It does appear from the social work report that there is some scope for rehabilitation.

“However, the report also notes that you present a high or very high risk of re-offending and that there is potential for you to cause serious harm to others.

“This means that the sentence must take account of the need to provide public protection in addition to marking disapproval of your conduct and punishing you.”

He was placed on the sex offenders register indefinitely and a 15-year non-harassment order was granted.

