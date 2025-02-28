Drug-dealing ex-pupil of top Scottish school hid gun in Fife graveyard

A former pupil of one of Scotland’s top schools who went “rogue” and turned to a life of crime has been jailed for firearms and drugs offences.

Jonathan Methven, 23, was given a four-year jail term by judge Lady Ross at the High Court in Edinburgh.

The court heard how in January 2022 police found a blank firing pistol, which had been converted to fire live bullets, in a metal tin at Culross cemetery in Fife.

Detectives also found 19 cartridges which were “viable” ammunition.

Officers traced the weapon back to Methven and found he was in possession of cocaine and heroin worth £1,000.

‘Rogue with drugs’

Methven, of Balado, Kinross-shire, was convicted last month on charges of possessing a prohibited firearm, holding it without a lawful certificate and possessing ammunition

He was also found guilty of being concerned in the supply of heroin and cocaine.

Lady Ross had deferred sentence for the court to obtain reports.

On Friday, defence advocate Jonathan Crowe said: “He is a former pupil of Dollar Academy.

“He has had many positive opportunities in his life

“However, the elephant in the room is his drug addiction.

“He has gone to rehabilitation repeatedly. He has gone rogue with drugs.

“I would submit that without the drugs, Jonathan Methven would have a very different person.”

Gun ‘in case someone owes money’

At proceedings in January, prosecutor Julian Ghosh KC told the jury: “The gun was made by an Italian manufacturer and the accused’s DNA was found on the trigger grip.”

He added: “The bottom barrel was working, the top barrel was not working but this gun was lethal.”

The court heard Methven had shown the gun to a woman who asked him why he had it.

She said he replied: “It was in case someone owes me money.”

A council employee working in the cemetery discovered the tin and informed police, who discovered Methven’s links to drug-dealing.

On Friday, Mr Crowe told the court his client had been accepted to join the army as a dog handler but was unable to do so because of the offence.

‘It’s up to you’

Lady Ross told Methven, who observed proceedings via video link from prison, he had to serve time for his offences involving “a lethal weapon”.

Lady Ross urged Methven to change his life.

“You are intelligent enough to recognise that drugs are destructive and dangerous.

“You know through your addiction of how drugs can do harm.

“You have been exposed to some positive influences, although you turned away from them.

“You are going to prison but there will be opportunities there for you to change your life

“You have the support of loving parents but it’s up to you.”

