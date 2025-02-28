Drug-dealing ex-pupil of top Scottish school hid gun in Fife graveyard

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Drug-dealing ex-pupil of top Scottish school hid gun in Fife graveyard

Jonathan Methven was found with cocaine and heroin when police caught him.

By James Mulholland
Culross cemetery
The gun was found in a tin box in a cemetery in Culross. Image: Shutterstock.

A former pupil of one of Scotland’s top schools who went “rogue” and turned to a life of crime has been jailed for firearms and drugs offences.

Jonathan Methven, 23, was given a four-year jail term by judge Lady Ross at the High Court in Edinburgh.

The court heard how in January 2022 police found a blank firing pistol, which had been converted to fire live bullets, in a metal tin at Culross cemetery in Fife.

Detectives also found 19 cartridges which were “viable” ammunition.

Officers traced the weapon back to Methven and found he was in possession of cocaine and heroin worth £1,000.

‘Rogue with drugs’

Methven, of Balado, Kinross-shire, was convicted last month on charges of possessing a prohibited firearm, holding it without a lawful certificate and possessing ammunition

He was also found guilty of being concerned in the supply of heroin and cocaine.

Lady Ross had deferred sentence for the court to obtain reports.

On Friday, defence advocate Jonathan Crowe said: “He is a former pupil of Dollar Academy.

“He has had many positive opportunities in his life

“However, the elephant in the room is his drug addiction.

“He has gone to rehabilitation repeatedly. He has gone rogue with drugs.

“I would submit that without the drugs, Jonathan Methven would have a very different person.”

Gun ‘in case someone owes money’

At proceedings in January, prosecutor Julian Ghosh KC told the jury: “The gun was made by an Italian manufacturer and the accused’s DNA was found on the trigger grip.”

He added: “The bottom barrel was working, the top barrel was not working but this gun was lethal.”

The court heard Methven had shown the gun to a woman who asked him why he had it.

She said he replied: “It was in case someone owes me money.”

A council employee working in the cemetery discovered the tin and informed police, who discovered Methven’s links to drug-dealing.

On Friday, Mr Crowe told the court his client had been accepted to join the army as a dog handler but was unable to do so because of the offence.

‘It’s up to you’

Lady Ross told Methven, who observed proceedings via video link from prison, he had to serve time for his offences involving “a lethal weapon”.

Lady Ross urged Methven to change his life.

“You are intelligent enough to recognise that drugs are destructive and dangerous.

“You know through your addiction of how drugs can do harm.

“You have been exposed to some positive influences, although you turned away from them.

“You are going to prison but there will be opportunities there for you to change your life

“You have the support of loving parents but it’s up to you.”

