Stirling court round-up — Dragon’s Den and taxi driver punch

A former Dragon’s Den contender from Stirling donned a balaclava to smash a woman’s car windscreen with a hammer.

Brian Smillie, who appeared on television to persuade the BBC show’s team to invest in his tech business, admitted behaving in a threatening and abusive manner.

He had originally been charged with stalking the woman, who is his former partner.

The 47-year-old admitted smashing the windscreen of the vehicle on Cooperage Quay on December 3 last year. He will be sentenced at a later date.

Smillie, of Baker Street, Stirling, appeared on the show in 2018, seeking investment in his company Beezer, which allowed people to create, distribute, manage and market their own apps without needing any technical skills.

He told the “Dragons” he had ploughed almost £1m into starting the business, £150,000 of which had come from his own pocket. He said he had sold two houses and his Banksy artwork in pursuit of his goal.

Despite interest from Peter Jones, who offered £125,000 for a 15% stake, Smillie opted to walk away.

Bagpipe fury

A hungover man left a 10-year-old bagpiper “traumatised” in Callander after ripping his instrument from his arms as he busked for sweetie money. Andrew Sturrock had been woken from a drunken slumber and slammed the expensive instrument to the ground. The boy has suffered nightmares and given up busking as a result. Read the full story here.

Taxi driver punch

A Balfron taxi driver aimed a punch at a pub-goer as he stopped to pick up a fare.

Iain Gillie swung for the man as he was having a cigarette outside the Drymen Inn.

The 62-year-old had pulled up in his vehicle and the man began filming him due to past animosity.

Solicitor Alastair Ross, defending, said Gillie had made “minimal” contact but regretted his actions.

Gillie, of Endrick Gardens, admitted the November 16 2024 assault and a plea of not guilty to a charge of behaving in a threatening and abusive manner was accepted by the Crown.

Gillie was fined £250.

City tour boast

A self-proclaimed “beast” told police he was going to “w**k in every city” after being caught in a Stirling stairwell. Niall Gray snuck into the close in the city centre where he was spotted by police, before making a series of bizarre sexual comments. The full, sordid, court details are here.

Appeared from prison

Cowie man Robert Denmark, 38, was imprisoned for repeatedly brandishing a knife on Port Street, Stirling, on May 1 2023.

He pled guilty to the offence and a charge of possessing the knife.

His solicitor said Denmark, who appeared via video link from prison, is currently serving two sentences.

Sheriff Keith O’Mahoney ordered Denmark, of McSherry Court, to serve 11 months consecutive to his existing sentences.

