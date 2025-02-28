Knives found after battling brothers brawled in Arbroath

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Courts

Knives found after battling brothers brawled in Arbroath

Twins Kenneth and James Tough came to blows as their row spilled over.

By Ciaran Shanks
Police cordoned off part of a house on Railton Crescent in Arbroath
Police cordoned off part of a house on Railton Crescent in Arbroath. Image: Supplied

A “brotherly fight” ended in bloodshed when a man was attacked by his knife-wielding twin.

Kenneth Tough, 36, grabbed two blades before fighting with his identical twin James Tough at an address in Arbroath.

Bad blood brewed between the pair but all has been forgiven, with a sheriff receiving a letter of support from his brother.

Kenneth Tough pled guilty to fighting with his brother while holding two knives and injuring him on June 27 last year on Railton Crescent.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how police later discovered the knives wrapped in plastic which had been stuffed in a cereal box and placed in a grit bin.

“It’s taking the definition of brotherly fight a little far,” Sheriff Paul Ralph said.

Brawling brothers

The court was told an argument broke out between the brothers and other extended family the previous night but Tough was in no mood to put the issue behind him.

Prosecutor Rachel Hill said: “At around 7.04am the following day, the accused returned and was met by James Tough who goes to the rear garden and is followed by the accused.

“As he enters the garden, the accused removes two knives from his rear waistband.

“A struggle ensues and the accused retreats down the path.”

A woman stepped between the brawling brothers, with Tough still holding a knife in each hand.

Police were contacted by a nearby resident who heard someone say: “Give me the knife”.

Kenneth Tough, a dad-of-four, was found shirtless with blood on his hands and body.

James Tough said he had been in a fight with his brother and was treated for superficial injuries to his body and a 1cm cut to his thumb.

No ill will

Solicitor Keith Sym said: “He had not gone with the knives on him. The knives were sitting on the bunker.

“He hoped by having them in his hand that his brother would back off.

“Kenneth Tough’s position is that he didn’t dispose of the knives – he dropped them but others put them in a grit bin.

“He didn’t have the time to do that.

“His brother holds no ill will towards him, notwithstanding what went on between them.”

Tough, remanded at HMP Perth, has a host of previous convictions and was handed a jail term in 2021 for trying to rob a shopkeeper at knifepoint.

Sheriff Ralph said: “I hope some time apart will allow for some smoothing of the waters.”

Tough is now free from custody after being sentenced to 12 months in prison, which was backdated to June 2024.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

